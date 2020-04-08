Champions League final is set to be CANCELLED if it cannot be played before August 3

UEFA has confirmed the Champions League final will be cancelled if the competition can’t be concluded by August 3.

Football across Europe has been suspended indefinitely as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic.

It’s still not known whether the 2019-20 season will be completed or cancelled across Europe, but UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has set a deadline for European competitions.

Ceferin said to German television station, ZDF: ‘It must finish by August 3, both the Champions and Europa League.

‘It is an extraordinary situation we are in, so we are flexible on dates and kick-off times. If the crisis eases earlier, then we can start sooner.’

Some reports have claimed that Europe’s two leading competitions could be decided by one-legged knockout ties and Ceferin admits alternative formats are possible.

He added: ‘We could play with the current system, or in a one-off match played on neutral turf. For now, it’s just an option to play with a final eight or final four.

‘The only wrong decision we could make now would be to play in a way that puts the health and safety of players, fans and referees at risk.

‘However, if we are in secure conditions, then I don’t see the problem.’

Another challenge facing European competitions are restrictions in place over international travel between countries badly hit by the pandemic.

It is unlikely supporters would be allowed to travel abroad for games as they would normally do until the virus has been eradicated completely.

As a result, games would likely be played behind closed doors in the event European football resumes in time for the August 3 deadline.