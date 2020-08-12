Champions League predictions: Bayern Munich vs Chelsea, Barcelona vs Napoli predicted

Champions League action continues this week as Express Sport brings you the latest predictions.

The remaining last 16 ties of the Champions League take place over Friday and Saturday. The first legs were played back in February, with the rest of the tournament to completed in a series of one-off games in Lisbon.

Atletico Madrid and Paris St-Germain have already booked their places in the quarter-finals, where they will be joined by Atalanta and RB Leipzig. Also looking to make their way through to the last eight are Manchester City, who hold a 2-1 lead over Real Madrid ahead of their second-leg clash at the Etihad Stadium. At the same time, Italian champions Juventus will attempt to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Ligue 1 side Lyon. The quarter—final line-up will be completed by Saturday evening, with Chelsea 3-0 down against Bayern Munich while Barcelona and Napoli are level at 1-1.

The Champions League predictions below have been provided by the Betfair Exchange. The figures shown are based on how fans have been betting on the matches. Betfair spokesperson Darren Hughes said: “The Champions League returns to our screens this week, as the remaining 12 teams bid to progress in Europe’s favourite football competition.

“The opening game sees Zidane’s Real Madrid travel to Manchester to play Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie, where they must overcome a 2-1 defeat from the Bernabeu. Madrid have just a 21% chance of beating Man City in 90 minutes here according to Betfair Exchange, so face an uphill battle. “Elsewhere, Chelsea have a Bayern Munich-mountain to climb, as they travel to Germany to attempt to overturn a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the German champions. “Bayern have a 70% of winning the game here, and so Chelsea have a mammoth task on their hands to survive any further into the competition, with their FA Cup defeat to Arsenal likely to continue to hang over them.” To find out more about the Betfair Exchange head to: https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange

Champions League Predictions Man City: 57%

Real Madrid: 21%

Draw: 22% Juventus: 66%

Lyon: 14%

Draw: 20% Bayern: 70%

Chelsea: 14%

Draw: 16% Barcelona: 57%

Napoli: 18%

Draw: 25%

Champions League outright winner (Betfair Exchange) 23% – Manchester City

22% – Bayern Munich

14% – PSG

10% – Atletico Madrid

8% – Barcelona

8% – Atalanta

5% – Juventus

5% – RB Leipzig

4% – Real Madrid

1% – Napoli

1% – Lyon

<1% – Chelsea

Champions League Predictions

Champions League outright winner (Betfair Exchange)