Apr 6 (OPTA) – Championship fixtures for this week Friday, April 10 fixtures (BST/GMT) Millwall v Middlesbrough (1300/1200)-postponed Birmingham City v Swansea City (1500/1400)-postponed Brentford v Charlton Athletic (1500/1400)-postponed Bristol City v Hull City (1500/1400)-postponed Cardiff City v Blackburn Rovers (1500/1400)-postponed Leeds United v Stoke City (1500/1400)-postponed Luton Town v Barnsley (1500/1400)-postponed Nottingham Forest v Fulham (1500/1400)-postponed Reading v Huddersfield Town (1500/1400)-postponed Sheffield Wednesday v Preston North End (1500/1400)-postponed West Bromwich Albion v Derby County (1500/1400)-postponed Wigan Athletic v Queens Park Rangers (1500/1400)-postponed Monday, April 13 fixtures (BST/GMT) Barnsley v Wigan Athletic (1500/1400)-postponed Blackburn Rovers v West Bromwich Albion (1500/1400)-postponed Charlton Athletic v Reading (1500/1400)-postponed Derby County v Brentford (1500/1400)-postponed Huddersfield Town v Luton Town (1500/1400)-postponed Hull City v Millwall (1500/1400)-postponed Middlesbrough v Bristol City (1500/1400)-postponed Preston North End v Nottingham Forest (1500/1400)-postponed Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield Wednesday (1500/1400)-postponed Stoke City v Birmingham City (1500/1400)-postponed Swansea City v Leeds United (1500/1400)-postponed