Charles Leclerc explains why he won’t take a knee as Lewis Hamilton plots fresh F1 talks

Charles Leclerc is one of the F1 drivers who has opted against taking a knee before Grands Prix this season.

Charles Leclerc has revealed he refuses to take a knee in solidarity with Black Lives Matter due to violence which has been associated with a small minority of the movement’s protests. Leclerc is one of the six original drivers who have opted to stand during F1’s anti-racism protests so far this season.

Kevin Magnussen joined the Ferrari ace, Max Verstappen, Kimi Raikkonen, Carlos Sainz, Daniil Kvyat and Antonio Giovinazzi in standing as the rest of their rivals kneeled prior to last weekend’s British Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton, who is a prominent advocate of the Black Lives Matter movement, revealed post-race he would hold fresh talks with the drivers to convince them to take a knee and support the push for equality. Leclerc, though, is unwilling to make the symbolic gesture after seeing violence unfold at a small minority of the protests which have taken place across the globe this year. However, the Monegasque has insisted he is committed to the battle against discrimination and has backed F1 for throwing their support behind the cause. NEW: Charles Leclerc slams backlash over stance on taking a knee

“I am against racism,” Leclerc told Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport. “I fight against it and I am glad that Formula 1 is using its platform to show the world the right position. “But I don’t want to kneel down, because many of the protests that take place around the world are often violent. And I do not accept violence in any form. “I also don’t like that politicians are starting to use these protests for their own purposes.” Leclerc, who hailed Hamilton and Mercedes’ on-track achievements during the same interview, has previously slammed those who have questioned his decision to not take a knee. “Formula 1 left us the choice to express ourselves in the way we wanted,” Leclerc said. “We all went [to the front of the grid at the Austrian Grand Prix]and it was clearly written on our shirt to end racism, which is the main message we want to pass through.