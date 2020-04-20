Charles LeClerc Has Back To Back Wins After Chinese Virtual Grand Prix

Ferrari Formula 1 star, Charles LeClerc beat Alex Albon to gain victory at the virtual Chinese Grand Prix, which is the second successive win in the series.

The 22-year-old who also celebrated real-life successive Formula 1 victories in Italy and Belgium last season, won from pole position. It was two weeks after his debut and victory in the virtual Vietnamese GP.

He was racing on a simulator installed in his home in Monaco. LeClerc managed to prevail over Alex Albon by two and a half seconds.

A Chinese F2 racer, Guanyu Zhou, finished in third place for Renault.

After finishing, LeClerc tweeted that post-race celebrations feel a bit different. Instead of the usual fanfare, it was switching off the computer and going to cook white pasta.

The 28 lap race was the third in a series designed to give the fans something to watch following the COVID-19 pandemic stalled all motorsports.

During the race, Albon did everything he could to keep LeClerc behind him with his teammate, Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois assisting him in keeping LeClerc behind.

LeClerc did make his move on turn 1 though and even had to take to the grass.

As usual, the event was graced by several stars such as the likes of golfer, Ian Poulter, who pulled a move to overtake Antonio Giovinazzi. The pair battled in the midfield, though the Alfa Romeo driver managed to come out ahead after a few corners.

The Ryder Cup winner stated it was not easy at all. He did term it as a lot of fun but more pressure than he had experienced before.

The competition is extremely quick, so it is tough to catch up with the rest of the field.

Some of the other F1 drivers did not get on so well at first but recovered later on. George Russell was relegated to fifth on the grid due to a penalty after qualifiers. He did manage to put in a good show for Williams and managed fourth place behind Albon and Zhou.

The next Formula 1 driver was Carlos Sainz, who came in ninth place after he recovered from a crash during the opening lap of the race.

Nicholas Latifi followed him in the other Williams car. Despite the besting Poulter earlier on, Giovinazzi was not able to complete the race.

Lando Norris also had technical problems, so he was not able to begin the race.