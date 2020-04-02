Cheaper fuel finally flows into Australia

COST OF PETROL AMID THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

* Australians paid about 19 per cent less for fuel during the past week

* It was due to tumbling US crude futures which plummeted to an 18-year low of $US20.73 a barrel as airlines were grounded and nations put into lockdown.

* The market is also jittery over a price war which broke out earlier this month between major oil producers Russia and Saudi Arabia

* It led to motorists in Adelaide paying only 107 cents at the bowser, about 37.5 cents cheaper per litre on average than Sydney, in the week to March 22.

* Darwin and Tasmania were the costliest metropolitan areas, paying 14 cents and 19.3 cents more respectively for petrol than the national weekly average of 131.1 cents

* In regional areas, the average cost of Northern Territory petrol was sky-high at 181.2 cents per litre

* The NRMA has pointed the finger at petrol station owners, backed up by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, which warned servos of a public dressing down if they were caught ripping off customers at the pump by failing to pass on savings.

* The complaint was backed up by data showing a large spike in the margin between wholesale and retail prices, with unleaded being sold for an average 104.7 cents per litre – including shipping and taxes – while consumers were slogged at least 131.1 cents.

* However, petrol in Australia remains the third cheapest among OECD countries, undercut only by the US and Canada.

* When designating oil prices, Australia looks to Singapore for its benchmark petrol prices and to the US’ Tapis Crude and UK’s Brent for crude oil.