‘Cheetah Girls’ Drama Unfolds Live As Raven-Symoné And Kiely Williams Discuss Adrienne Bailon

They’re “Cheetah Girls, cheetah-licious” but… they’re also feuding. Tensions are high among the former Disney Channel co-stars, particularly between Kiely Williams and Adrienne Bailon, PopCrave reported.

“No, she [Bailon] didn’t come to my dad’s funeral or call me when he died,” Williams said during an Instagram Live chat with former costar Raven-Symoné. “I’m sorry, I’m not trying to be messy. I’m being for real with you, no. I’m sorry, I love you. I swear to God, nope. Come on. You can say what you want about me and how you felt about me, but you can’t ever say that I didn’t ride for Adrienne. You can’t say that. I didn’t do anything!”

Symoné and Williams initially hopped on the social media platform to openly discuss the drama and “get it out like grown women.”

“I’m pissed about it but let’s get it out like grown women,” Symoné said, referencing other drama she had with her former stars.

Symoné went on to reveal why she never participated in the third “Cheetah Girls” movie released in 2008, even though she was “so jealous” the girls filmed in India.

“The cliquish way that there was during that movie made me feel excluded from my original team,” Symoné said, according to Entertainment Tonight. “Not that it was strong to begin with, but I felt excluded… we have other things that just led up to that moment that just were weird, personal outside of business.”

When “The Cheetah Girls: One World” came out in 2008, Symone was noticeably absent. She and Williams were able to quickly clear up that point of contention when Williams admitted the film’s success depended upon Symoné’s starring role.

“You would have liked it,” Williams said. “And the movie would have done better.”

If a “Cheetah Girls” reunion or fourth film is ever to be made, Symoné knows Williams needs to first address her issues with Bailon directly.

“You got to talk to Adrienne, dude,” she said, adding “Adrienne’s my girl.”

Williams finally admitted a slight resolve saying that she didn’t “think” she’d “have a problem” hashing out her feelings to Bailon at some point.

“I don’t think I’d have a problem because it was like that in India — she had already made her moves, whatever… and it was fine in India,” Williams said.