Chef reveals top tips for keeping your kitchen clean and free from coronavirus

A chef has shared her top tips for keeping your kitchen clean and coronavirus-free, after virologists warned that COVID-19 can ‘live on any surface’.

Food author, chef and former teacher Lee Holmes, from Sydney, said for many people the kitchen is the social centre of the home, and now more than ever with people self-isolating, we are spending a great degree of time in there.

‘COVID-19 is a contact virus,’ Lee explained on her website.

‘It cannot only spread via person-to-person transmission, but also via the surfaces and objects we touch.’

With this in mind, the kitchen can easily become a place where coronavirus can spread quickly.

To stay on top of your kitchen and both the food and items that are in there, Lee said you need to be incredibly vigilant about what you’re eating and how you’re cooking.

‘If you’re cutting or grating fresh produce such as tomatoes, cucumbers and strawberries, a study shows that viruses including norovirus and hepatitis A can be transferred from contaminated produce onto knives,’ Lee said.

‘If you’re planning on using the knife again to cut another ingredient, it would be able to transfer the virus from the knife to another food source.’

Because of this, the chef said you should be cleaning your knives not just after you’ve used them to cut all of your vegetables, but between cutting each vegetable or fruit.

‘This will help to prevent some cross-contamination in the kitchen,’ Lee said.

The second thing Lee said you absolutely must be doing in the kitchen is setting your dishwasher to 60C plus every time you run a cycle.

‘Coronavirus is destroyed by hot water, so if you’re using a dishwasher, set it to above 60C and use sanitisers in the kitchen and that should do the trick,’ Lee explained.

If you’re cooking meat within your kitchen, Lee said you shouldn’t be aiming for it to be under-done or even medium cooked.

‘The World Health Organisation suggests that if you’re eating meat then cooking it well is best,’ Lee said.

‘All raw meat can contain microorganisms and bacteria that can cause food poisoning. This can help prevent cross-contamination.’

It’s the most commonly-used phrase during the coronavirus, but Lee said there is good reason behind the drive to wash your hands and use hand sanitister at every given point.

‘Wash your hands before handling any food, and even when you are touching and preparing raw and then cooked foods,’ Lee said.

You should also keep hand sanitiser in your kitchen to use between dealing with various foods, and occasionally take the time to wander the perimeter of your kitchen spraying a disinfectant spray gun.

While you might think you’re on top of your cleaning when you clean your surfaces, range hood and cooker, Lee said if you’re only doing this, you’re not thinking ‘forensically’ enough.

‘Regularly clean and sanitise workbenches and equipment, clean frequently-touched surfaces such as door handles and light switches,’ she said.

You also need to remember all the knobs and knockers and handles on items like the stove or where you pull out your drawers.

The chef added that you could also keep a note on your fridge to remind you to wash your hands – and of when you cleaned specific areas.

Speaking previously to FEMAIL, associate professor at the University of Sydney, Timothy Newsome, said you should be washing your fruit and vegetables with soap.

He told Daily Mail Australia that while the virus can live on most surfaces, patrons doing their weekly grocery shop should be particularly wary of the fruit and veg aisle as customers are constantly picking up and placing back down items.

‘We have to remember that every surface is potentially contaminated. And like with any surface there is a risk,’ Mr Newsome explained.

‘We don’t see it as high risk because that comes from sustained contact with other people, but nonetheless it’s important to be mindful.’

‘People working in the supermarkets should be picking all of the fruit and veg up and setting it back down with protection,’ he said.

Luckily he noted a large proportion of shelf stackers and general workers wearing gloves and disinfecting their hands at every turn.

The best course of action is to wash your fruit and vegetables with soap as soon as you bring them home, not simply relying on the high heat of cooking them to ‘kill’ the virus.

‘Wash them with warm soapy water, just as you do your hands,’ he said.