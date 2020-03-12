Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool AS IT HAPPENED: Billy Gilmour shines as Liverpool suffer FA Cup KO

Chelsea completed a torrid few days for Liverpool as goals by Willian and Ross Barkley sealed a 2-0 victory to send them through to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

CHELSEA 2-0 LIVERPOOL | WILLIAN [13] BARKLEY [64] Liverpool's 44-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League ended in stunning fashion with a 3-0 defeat at Watford on Saturday and they were rocked again at Stamford Bridge. Goalkeeper Adrian allowed Willian's powerful shot to creep past him in the 13th minute and former Everton midfielder Barkley drove home Chelsea's second goal just past the hour mark. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made seven changes to the side that lost to Watford but he still fielded an experienced line-up, having played a virtual under-21 side in the previous round against Shrewsbury. Sadio Mane wasted several early chances and Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, back for the first time since being dropped in January, made a remarkable triple save before halftime. But Chelsea, with 18-year-old Billy Gilmour impressive in midfield, were merited winners as they moved through. Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Alonso, Gilmour, Kovacic, Barkley, Willian, Pedro, Giroud. Liverpool XI: Adrian, Williams, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Fabinho, Lallana, Jones, Minamino, Mane, Origi.

CHELSEA 2-0 LIVERPOOL And that’s it folks! Chelsea are in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup thanks to goals either side of half-time from Willian and Ross Barkley. Special mention for 18-year-old Billy Gilmour, who looks a quality prospect. As for Liverpool, they have lost three of their last four games in all competitions, as many as they had in their previous 66 combined. Liverpool pushing but still haven’t been able to carve out a chance. Looks like their potential treble will now be a double. Sadio Mane booked for a petulant foul on Cesar Azpilicueta. Reece James replaces Olivier Giroud, who has linked up the play and held up the ball beautifully. Big round of applause for the Frenchman. Four minutes of added time. Billy Gilmour, who looks like he could play another 90 minutes, has just embarrassed Fabinho by nutmegging him in the middle of the park before slotting through Olivier Giroud, who sends it wide. MOTM performance for the 18-year-old I would suggest. Goodness me… Mason Mount breaks the offside trap to collect a diagonal pass but his first touch takes him wide. Instead of crossing for an unmarked Olivier Giroud, the young midfielder blazes it over from an impossible angle. No real sign of a late comeback from Liverpool at this stage. There’s a bit more zip and purpose to their play but they’ve not created anything to cause Chelsea any problems. Roberto Firmino sends a header wide of the target.

Mohamed Salah is sent on for a rather testing assignment. He’s basically got to conjure two goals for Liverpool in ten minutes. Still, if anyone can… Adam Lallana heads off. Wowzers. This third will simply not go in. Olivier Giroud slices through the middle to collect Cesar Azpilicueta’s pass. He sends it towards goal on the half-volley and a fingertip save from Adrian sees the ball crash against the underside of the crossbar, bouncing on the line and spinning away to safety. James Milner booked for a blatant foul on the breaking Pedro. Very cynical. : Elsewhere Reading and Sheffield United are locked at 1-1, while Newcastle are absolutely thumping West Brom. Its 3-0 at The Hawthorns. Chelsea have dropped in deeper now they’ve got their two-goal lead. Not a terrible idea but always slightly concerning to allow Liverpool that much time and space on the ball. Right, Jurgen Klopp turns to his bench and decides to make a double substitution. James Milner and Roberto Firmino are sent on for Divock Origi and Curtis Jones. You just knew he wasn’t going to score there… Pedro flies through the middle with only Adrian to beat. The Spaniard decides to take it WAY too early and tamely fires at Adrian. Should have been 3-0 and game over.

CHELSEA 2-0 LIVERPOOL | BARKLEY

Fabinho fouls Mason Mount just outside the penalty area and Chelsea have themselves a free-kick in an extremely dangerous position. Surely Marcos Alonso will be having a crack from here… Mason Mount took it and smashed a dipping effort that grazes the crossbar. Ross Barkley breaks free in midfield with only two defenders to beat. He holds his run and waits for Pedro to join him but the final pass is dreadful. Two or three chances for the England international to create something tonight and he’s fluffed them all. Kurt Zouma blocks Adam Lallana’s cross for a corner and all the big boys trundle into the penalty area… terrible delivery that alludes everyone and falls out to Andrew Robertson.

Not surprising to see that the tempo has dropped at Stamford Bridge. Liverpool have gradually wrestled back control in the middle of the park but there isn’t enough creative spark going forward. So by my calculations, Chelsea’s injury list comprises of Willian, Mateo Kovacic, Andreas Christensen, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, N’Golo Kante and Tammy Abraham! That’s an entire team! Not another one! Willian looks like he’s going to join Chelsea’s lengthy injury list. The Brazilian is down clutching his right ankle as the medical staff rush over. Entering the action is Jorginho, who will sit next to Billy Gilmour with Mason Mount heading over to the left wing. Divock Origi is plated in over on the left channel but Cesar Azpilicueta ushers him into the middle where Willian is to scoop the ball up after the Belgian had overrun it. CHELSEA 1-0 LIVERPOOL And we’re back underway folks. Jurgen Klopp has resisted the urge to make changes. James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all among the substitutes.

CHELSEA 1-0 LIVERPOOL Liverpool survive a late Chelsea attack with Virgil van Dijk preventing Olivier Giroud from connecting with Willian’s fizzed cross. It’s advantage Chelsea at the break courtesy of Willian’s 13th-minute effort that Adrian spilled. Mateo Kovacic has hobbled off the field with Mason Mount replacing him. Presumably that will see Ross Barkley drop deeper to partner Billy Gilmour in the middle of the park. “I like the way Billy Gilmour’s telling senior Chelsea team-mates what to do and demanding the ball. He’s 18. There are so many good young British players who have that confidence,” writes Paul Hayward on Twitter. He’s not wrong. Trouble for Chelsea as Mateo Kovacic goes down injured. He’s been sensational recently and Frank Lampard can ill-afford to lose him, especially with Jorginho sidelined for the next three fixtures. Liverpool see a half-chance go begging as Virgil Van Dijk wins a wrestling match with Kurt Zouma before knocking a cross back across the penalty area. Antonio Rugiger turns it behind for a corner before Divock Origi sends it over the crossbar. Things aren’t getting much better for Ross Barkley. The former Everton midfielder has struggled in front of goal and now he’s blocked a firm shot from his own teammate, Mateo Kovacic. Chelsea firmly on top here at Stamford Bridge.

Neco Williams to the rescue! Willian strolls between Curtis Jones and Fabinho like they aren’t there before laying it across the six-yard box. Olivier Giroud doesn’t attack it and Neco Williams clears behind for a corner. Ross Barkley collects a knock-down from the set-piece and balloons it over. Ross!? Chelsea break at speed and Marcos Alonso’s snapshot falls to the feet of Ross Barkley. Everyone’s screaming for the midfielder to nestle it in the far corner but he decides to flick it to Willian in an offside position. Billy Gilmour has been excellent this evening. Neco Williams and Curtis Jones have also in an enterprising shift. Just the 12 shots inside the first 24 minutes tonight. Relentless tempo to this one folks. Goodness me… Kepa Arrizabalaga is back with a bang! The Blues fail to clear Neco Williams’ cross and mayhem ensues. Takumi Minamino, Sadio Mane and Curtis Jones all take shots from point-blank range and Arrizabalaga stopped them all. Incredible stuff. Marcos Alonso is lining one up from just outside the penalty area… crossbar! The Spanish left-back, who is in ridiculous goal scoring form, shaves the top of the woodwork with a dipping effort. Got to feel for Adrian there. We were all ranting and raving about his excellent save moments before but a lapse in concentration has gifted Chelsea the lead in this FA Cup tie.

CHELSEA 1-0 LIVERPOOL | WILLIAN

What a passage that was for Frank Lampard’s side. Billy Gilmour turns his marker with ease before popping it off for Ross Barkley. He finds Willian, who instantly sends it cross field to Pedro. The Spaniard can’t trouble Adrian with the effort. Barkley then stings the palms of Adrian with a crack from distance. Desperate to use the cliche of this having a ‘proper cup feel’ about it but I’m afraid it does. It’s end-to-end stuff and frantic in the middle with crunching challenges all over the place. Sadio Mane appeals for a penalty after a big from Marcos Alonso but referee Chris Kavanagh, who is not on Carlo Ancelotti’s Christmas card list, isn’t interested.

Nice response from the hosts as Pedro drives down the left channel and sweeps a cross into the middle. Ross Barkley and Olivier Giroud both attack it but Virgil Van Dijk is there to clear the danger. Pedro has a similar situation moments later but dithers in possession and that allows Neco Williams to recover with a great challenge. The subsequent corner is sent wide. What are you doing, lads?! Chelsea have been caught out twice when playing out from the back and this one was nearly fatal. Antonio Rudiger’s attempted clearance is charged down before the ball drops kidney for Sadio Mane to smash straight at Kepa Arrizabalaga. Jermaine Jenas on co-commentary this evening. I’m sure he won’t be trending on Twitter later… Already a nervy moment for Kepa Arrizabalaga, who rolls the ball out for Kurt Zouma. Sadio Mane is on him like a flash before laying it off for Neco Williams to swing into the box. CHELSEA 0-0 LIVERPOOL And we’re underway folks. Big night for both sides, who will be one victory away from a Wembley semi-final should they advance tonight. Difficult to predict but I have a sneaky suspicion Liverpool will sneak through – perhaps in extra time. You heard it here first!

Preparation for tonight’s #EmiratesFACup clash ������������#CHELIV pic.twitter.com/YqLTV3kFoi — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 3, 2020

Billy’s time to shine It’ll be interesting to see how young Billy Gilmour gets on this evening. The Scot, 18, has made five first-team appearances for Frank Lampard’s side since his debut in August – but I can’t confess to having seen him in action. I didn’t get angry with the players Jurgen Klopp admits there was no point ranting and raving at his Liverpool players just to make himself feel better after they lost their unbeaten Premier League record at Watford. Instead of laying into his players after their poorest performance in over a year, Klopp gave them a calculated assessment of where they had gone wrong after re-watching the match. “It can happen that I get angry with the players, but I didn’t get angry with the players in this meeting,” he said. “From a common sense point of view, if I go in that meeting and shout at them like they have lost the last 10 games in a row because of a bad attitude, that would be really strange. “I am not interested that after the meeting I feel better. I am interested in the boys getting the right information and it can be more emotional – I would not say angry – or less emotional.”

Kepa future Always strange when a manager assures a club-record £72million goalkeeper earning £150,000 per week that he’s got a future with the club. Spain goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has fallen out of favour in recent weeks having been usurped by 38-year-old Willy Caballero. “He’s been professional, as expected,” said Lampard. “He’s trained well and he’s kept his head down, supported the team. I say the same every week because I get asked this every week, but he’s been good.” Nations League… Did you watch it? The second Nations League draw took place this evening and was carried out with surprising speed. Usually we’re subjected to 15 montages and speeches. All business this time. Anyway, England will take on Belgium, Denmark and Iceland in the UEFA Nations League. The Three Lions faced Roberto Martinez’s Belgium side twice at the 2018 World Cup, once at the end of the group phase and again in the third-place play-off, losing on both occasions. We’ve got a dedicated page for it written by yours truly if you’d like to check out the draw in full. If not, I won’t be offended.

Twitter round-up Tim: Joe Gomez is back in Liverpool XI. I don’t think it would be a coincidence if Jurgen Klopp’s side left Stamford Bridge with a win and clean sheet! Don: Just saw Chelsea’s line up, Pedro and Ross Barkley start, straight L, I won’t even watch it. Grace: I don’t know what it is, or whether it will be good or bad, but Ross Barkley will do something in this game. Anything from a screamer to a straight red. Paul: Think that teams shows how serious Jurgen Klopp now views the FA Cup. His strongest centre-back pairing and Robertson at the back, Fabinho providing the midfield muscle and Mane in the front three. Jones and Williams there on merit, too. Should be a good one, this

Team News Liverpool make seven changes for tonight’s game, with Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Fabinho and Andy Robertson the only survivors from Saturday’s defeat to Watford. Joe Gomez returns in defence ahead of Dejan Lovren, while Adrian, Adam Lallana, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino also feature in the starting XI. Chelsea, meanwhile, make SIX changes from the draw with the Cherries as 18-year-old teenager Billy Gilmour starts in midfield alongside Mateo Kovacic. Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma, Ross Barkley and Willian are all recalled to the starting XI.

Your Chelsea team to play Liverpool! ������#CHELIV pic.twitter.com/x9FgR7Kz4p — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 3, 2020

Chelsea XI Frank Lampard makes a few changes from Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Bournemouth. Tonight marks the return of Kepa Arrizabalaga between the sticks and a start for Billy Gilmour. Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Alonso, Gilmour, Kovacic, Barkley, Willian, Pedro, Giroud. Subs: Caballero, Tomori, James, Jorginho, Mount, Anjorin, Batshuayi.

Really happy with the team Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: “We make the changes because we can, we have the players for it. I wanted a team which is naturally looking forward to this game, not counting the days between games. Fresh legs, we want quality, we want positivity. “I am really happy with the team, I like the team. Let’s get ready for it. “We have had no time to show a response really, I can’t expect them to run like crazy in training. The players who played against Watford had to help the boys who play today. “We lost a game, it felt not good, but it’s over. This is a different competition.”

What’s on? So Arsenal were the first side to book their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup yesterday when beating Portsmouth at Fratton Park. Three more sides will make it into the final eight with Chelsea vs Liverpool, Reading vs Sheffield United and West Brom vs Newcastle on tonight’s programme. There are three more fixtures AND the actual draw itself tomorrow night before Wayne Rooney takes on Manchester United as a Derby player.

������ TEAM NEWS ������ Our side to face @ChelseaFC in the #EmiratesFACup ������ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 3, 2020

Liverpool XI Jurgen Klopp’s side are breaking all the rules this evening by announcing their starting XI 15 minutes before schedule. It’s caught me cold folks, I won’t lie. A quick glance tells me Liverpool are taking this tie a lot more seriously than they have done in the previous rounds. Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson all present and correct. Full analysis coming up shortly. Liverpool XI: Adrian, Williams, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Fabinho, Lallana, Jones, Minamino, Mane, Origi. Subs: Lonergan, Milner, Firmino, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Matip, Chirivella.

Evening… Hello everyone and welcome to our coverage of Chelsea vs Liverpool from Stamford Bridge. It feels strange to write this but two out-of-form sides go head-to-head for a place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. Frank Lampard’s Chelsea have won just one of their last five fixtures in all competitions AND just one of their last four at home. Liverpool, meanwhile, saw Watford bring a surprise end to their 44-match Premier League run at the weekend and, with a loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League two games previously, there has been a small stutter in the Reds’ imperious form this season. Still, they remain still in the hunt for a treble so I think they’ll be rather happy with how things are going. Team news and line ups on the way shortly. Standby…

CHELSEA vs LIVERPOOL Andreas Christensen will miss Chelsea’s FA Cup fifth round clash with Liverpool after picking up a knock. Kepa Arrizabalaga could be handed a chance in goal having been overlooked in recent weeks. Tammy Abraham (ankle), N’Golo Kante (adductor), Christian Pulisic (adductor) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (hamstring) are all still sidelined. Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is fit again after recovering from the knock which saw him miss Saturday’s surprise league defeat at Watford. James Milner is also back after sitting out two matches with a minor muscle injury. Fellow midfielders Jordan Henderson (hamstring), Naby Keita (hip) and Xherdan Shaqiri (calf) remain absent. Manager Jurgen Klopp is likely to include some fringe players at Stamford Bridge with Curtis Jones, Ki-Jana Hoever and Neco Williams remaining at home while Harvey Elliott has travelled with the Under-19s for their UEFA Youth League last-16 tie against Benfica in Portugal.

