Chelsea boss Frank Lampard delivers verdict on Kepa Arrizabalaga’s display vs Liverpool

Chelsea beat Liverpool in the FA Cup and after the game Blues boss Frank Lampard gave his verdict on Kepa Arrizabalaga’s performance.

Chelsea beat Liverpool 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night to progress into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup in a game that saw Blues’ keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga recalled to the starting line up. And while Chelsea got off to a good start after just 13 minutes, when Willian’s shot was fumbled into the back of the net by Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian, the Blues also had to defend during an open game.

Kepa was called into action several times throughout the night and in a brief spell in the first half saved a succession of shots from Liverpool’s Sadio Mane, Curtis Jones and Divock Origi. The 25-year-old Spanish goalkeeper had been dropped for five straight games, with Lampard favouring Willy Caballero, but the Chelsea manager decided to give him a chance in the fifth round FA Cup clash. And after the final whistle Lampard insisted he was happy with what he had seen from the young keeper. “I was really pleased for Kepa,” Lampard said. JUST IN: Chelsea boss Frank Lampard hails ‘incredible’ Billy Gilmour after Liverpool FA Cup win

“It’s not easy because all players want to play and a goalkeeper gets scrutinised more than any other position and he made some good saves. “He’s shown good character and he played well.” It was a big win for Lampard whose men came into the clash having lost 3-0 at home to Bayern Munich a week ago and then held to a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth at Dean Court on the weekend. DON’T MISS Man Utd star Paul Pogba given ’50-50 chance’ of injury recovery for crucial match [TEAM NEWS] Chelsea star Tammy Abraham faces uncertain future as Lampard explains transfer plans [TRANSFER NEWS] Everton have plan to keep Man City transfer target Mason Holgate at Goodison Park [TRANSFER NEWS]

Before the game Lampard insisted he didn’t want to make his choice of goalkeeper a “political” issue, but Kepa has only managed seven clean sheets in 32 games this season, during which time he has conceded 43 goals. “I don’t want to make it political, it’s just a choice with the goalkeepers,’ Lampard said ahead of the cup tie. “I’ve said it all season we have two fantastic goalkeepers. “It’s an opportunity to play at his best. “I always go on training and results, I’ve got no doubts that he can come in and do a good job because of the player he is. It’s an opportunity to do well.”