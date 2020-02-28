Chelsea boss Frank Lampard makes decision on Kepa Arrizabalaga starting in Man Utd clash

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has sat down with Kepa Arrizabalaga after recently dropping his first-choice goalkeeper.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is poised for a Chelsea recall against Manchester United on Monday after impressing manager Frank Lampard with his reaction to being axed.

The Spanish international goalkeeper was dropped by Lampard for the 2-2 draw at Leicester before the winter break – but had clear-the-air talks with the Chelsea manager this week, and is now expected to return to replace Willy Caballero for Monday’s key clash. Arrizabalaga, 25, who cost Chelsea a world record £71.6million when he was signed in the summer of 2018, was dropped by Lampard after a series of below-par displays. But Lampard said: “Kepa’s reaction has been good – as I would expect. He has been head down, working hard. “I want everyone’s reaction to be spot on. He came out of the team. I know how that feels and what it would have meant to him. “Every player has it, except for maybe Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I don’t expect smiley faces when people get dropped. I expect reactions. “It is not easy. I know as a player I was not brilliant at it. But sometimes it can make you stronger. Most people get it at some point in their career. “We are playing at a high level. There is competition in the squad, and you have to respect the players that are coming in. “I am there to support the players. They know I am on their side.

“Sometimes I make decisions that they don’t like. That is brutal reality of football. “You have to be always aware that if your standards drop or if the manager chooses differently, that can happen. “You handle it in the right way. That is the reality of life, of football.” Former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood recently suggested that the Chelsea hierarchy will have been questioning Lampard’s decision to drop Arrizabalaga, though insisted he agrees with the 41-year-old coach’s decision-making. “The pressure’s more on Frank Lampard [than Caballero]because the hierarchy are looking and saying ‘Oh okay, richest goalkeeper in the world and you’re going to decide to drop him’,” Sherwood said on Premier League Productions show The Weekend Review. “I think he made the correct decision, I am not having Kepa [from]the first time he told [Maurizio] Sarri last year at Wembley he’s not coming off when he put his number up. I cannot have the kid’s attitude.

“Absolutely [dropping the goalkeeper is a manager’s biggest decision]. “Most responsible position on the pitch and it’s what he breeds to the rest of them around. “Now, I think Frank would have spoken to [Antonio] Rudiger, spoken to a couple of other guys and they might have said to him ‘Caballero, because at the moment we can’t trust this boy behind us, Kepa’. “So I think he’s got more responsibility in Caballero at the moment and that is why he decided to play him.