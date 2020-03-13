Chelsea boss Frank Lampard set to make Kepa Arrizabalaga decision for Everton clash

Frank Lampard is set to omit Kepa Arrizabalaga again despite his impressive performance in the FA Cup.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is set to bring back Willy Caballero in goal, despite Kepa Arrizabalaga’s impressive display in the FA Cup win over Liverpool. Kepa picked up a clean sheet against the high-flying Reds on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge and helped the Blues pick up a 2-0 win which sent them to the quarter-finals.

But Lampard is set to bring Caballero back between the sticks for Sunday’s clash against Everton at Stamford Bridge although he admits that the Spain international has given him second thoughts. The Chelsea manager decided to bench the 25-year-old recently after a series of calamitous performances in goal but admits that he was satisfied with his display against Liverpool. Lampard said: “Kepa has given me thoughts. He did very well, it’s exactly what I wanted from him.” The Chelsea boss remains coy about Kepa’s future at the club but described a lot of the recent transfer speculation as “false”.

The west Londoners are reportedly looking to offload the struggling goalkeeper however Lampard has poured cold water on the speculation. He previously said: “I have read a lot of false articles, probably guessing on players. “Every time I see a Chelsea player put on the shirt they are in control of their own destiny somewhat individually.

“You can’t always control collectively the result. All I am focusing on is game by game to get the best finish to the season that we can possibly get. “Then of course there are decisions for the club ongoing in the summer, we have to look at that. “But no way am I jumping forward to the future now and a lot of those reports are wrong.” Lampard has recently claimed that he isn’t looking to sign a new keeper despite his decision to omit Kepa for four consecutive matches.

The club legend insists that the former Athletic Bilbao star will have to learn from his poor performances this season if he wants to return to the starting line-up. Lampard recently said: “I’m not looking at signing a goalkeeper now. I’m aware of the criticism, but I’m not affected by it. “Kepa knows there have been mistakes that have cost goals. That’s the nature of it and that needs to improve.” Chelsea drew Leicester in the FA Cup quarter-finals and it is not yet certain if Kepa will play on March 21 at the King Power Stadium.

