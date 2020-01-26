Chelsea boss Frank Lampard slams stars after Arsenal draw – ‘People not doing their jobs’

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard took aim at his players after their 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard slammed his players after their 2-2 draw against Arsenal on Tuesday night, insisting his players simply aren’t doing their jobs on the pitch. The Blues took the lead after 28 minutes through Jorginho from the penalty spot.

Chelsea were awarded the spot kick after former Blues star David Luiz was sent off for bringing down Tammy Abraham while he was last man. Gabriel Martinelli equalised for Arsenal in the second half, however, Cesar Azpilicueta put the Blues back ahead with five minutes remaining. Chelsea thought they’d won it but Hector Bellerin had other ideas, with the Spaniard cutting inside and slotting the ball past Kepa Arrizabalaga in the 87th minute. Abraham was limping for the final minutes of the game after picking up an ankle injury, however, Chelsea didn’t put the ball out of play prior to the Gunners’ goal. JUST IN: Man Utd and Chelsea target Soumare drops verdict on January transfer

"Frustrated because you want to win. We got a goal, they went down to 10 men and we have to do better to score another goal. "Then we didn't defend and gifted them two goals. That's people not doing their jobs which they should know. Moments like that lose you points at this level. "We could have had three or four goals today. Having shots, crosses and lots of 'ooh' moments. We have to be clinical. "When gameday comes you have to have the killer instinct. We've not got that at the moment.

“We might be a bit young and a bit of transition about us but we have to have that quality. It’s nothing on the crowd, that’s about us. “I am disappointed given the situation of the game. We completely deserved to go 1-0 up. “For a little bit after that we were getting used to them with 10 men. “But we created enough chances in the second half, it was just the same old story, we couldn’t take them. “In football basic errors can cost you points.” The draw leaves Chelsea fourth in the Premier League, six points ahead of Manchester United in fifth.