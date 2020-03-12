Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck gives advice to Arsenal, Tottenham at London Football Awards

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck has jokingly offered advice to Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham after the Blues enjoyed a victorious evening at the London Football Awards.

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham was the star of the show at the London Football Awards, picking up two major gongs at the Camden Roundhouse last night. The 22-year-old scooped the Premier League and Young Player of the Year award, beating off competition from Arsenal and Tottenham players among others.

Abraham is currently sidelined with an ankle problem but already has 15 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions. And his form under Frank Lampard this season was enough to earn him double honours at the annual awards for London teams. The frontman saw off the challenge of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Son Heung-min for the main award while he was selected over Gabriel Martinelli, Bryan Mbeumo and fellow Blues Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori in the youth category. Both Lampard and Chelsea Women’s boss Emma Hayes were also nominated for Manager of the Year, although they ultimately lost out to Brentford’s Thomas Frank. Six Chelsea loan players that could break into Frank Lampard’s first team next season

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck was understandably delighted with his club’s representation at the glitzy event, and even cracked a joke about the Blues’ recent transfer ban. Lampard has been forced to call upon several youth academy graduates this season after FIFA handed Chelsea a ban on registering new players in the summer. That has seen the likes of Abraham, Mount, Tomori and Callum Hudson-Odoi handed a chance to establish themselves in the senior squad. And Buck insincerely recommended Chelsea’s London rivals should consider a similar strategy. Chelsea boss Frank Lampard aims dig at Kepa and sends veiled message with Alonso praise

Chelsea among worst Premier League teams for conceding late goals, Man Utd also leaky

Chelsea plot serious £42m Houssem Aouar transfer bid as contact made over Juventus target

“The nominees show a transfer ban is a very good thing,” Buck joked. “In fact, I recommend it to all of the London clubs.” The ban was lifted in January but Chelsea failed to sign any new players, although they did agree a £33million deal with Ajax for Hakim Ziyech to join at the end of the season. The 26-year-old will be the first new arrival at Stamford Bridge since Mateo Kovacic, who was acquired permanently at the start of the current campaign after a successful loan spell.

Kovacic’s deal was only allowed to go through because the option to buy had been included in the terms of his loan from Real Madrid, which had been agreed before the ban was put in place. Teenage sensation Billy Gilmour was one of the players who FIFA highlighted as having been registered in contravention of their rules. But the 18-year-old is already paying back Chelsea’s faith with a stellar performance against Liverpool in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night. Gilmour picked up the Man of the Match award for a dominant display in the 2-0 victory, and will hope to make his full Premier League debut against Everton this weekend.