Chelsea fans furious at VAR after Tottenham star Giovani Lo Celso escapes red card

Chelsea fans have vented their fury at VAR amid their Premier League clash with Tottenham.

Chelsea fans have reacted with fury after Tottenham star Giovani Lo Celso escaped a red card in their Premier League clash. The Argentina international’s nasty tackle on Cesar Azpilicueta went unpunished, despite VAR being checked.

Chelsea currently lead Tottenham 2-0 in their Premier League showdown at Stamford Bridge. Olivier Giroud opened the scoring with a powerful low drive in the first half, with Marcos Alonso on target in the second. With Tottenham losing, Lo Celso was lucky to escape without punishment after appearing to stamp on Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta. VAR was used to make the decision but, despite the tackle looking nasty, Lo Celso got away with it. And Chelsea fans have taken to social media to vent their fury, with one saying: “Absolute joke. VAR strikes again.”

“Wtf he stays on?? LMAOOO F*** VAR,” were the angry words of a second. “VAR appear to have given up on the whole concept of Red Cards,” said a third supporter. “HOWWWW F*** VAR,” said another fan. A fifth said: “WHAAAAAAAAT?! F*ck VAR. That’s it. F*ck it.” And a sixth chipped in with: “Still fuming at VAR. What a broken system.”

BBC Radio 5 Live commentator Andy Reid was stunned by the decision to let Lo Celso off the hook. It’s a definite sending off. It’s not a great tackle and you can see why Cesar Azpilicueta was in so much pain,” he said. And Dion Dublic was similarly shocked. “What are they seeing at Stockley Park that we’re not? Lo Celso’s nowhere near the ball, no intent to play the ball, and it’s with anger,” he said. It’s not the first time Chelsea have been on the receiving end of some controversial VAR decisions.