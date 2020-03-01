Chelsea star drops Tottenham transfer hint over possible Jose Mourinho reunion

Brazilian forward Willian has revealed that he still keeps in regular contact with Spurs manager Jose Mourinho.

Blues forward Willian has been linked with a summer transfer move to rivals Tottenham with his contract set to expire at the end of the season. The Brazilian hinted at a possible transfer switch after it has been linked that he is yet to agree a deal with the club and that Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is prepared to give him a chance in north London.

The pair struck up a healthy relationship and transfer rumours have escalated this week suggesting that Chelsea would be open to letting him move across the capital after he has only scored four goals this season under boss Frank Lampard. Willian spoke highly of his former manager on Thursday, saying: “People ask me about the best coaches I have had. For sure, Mourinho is one of them. “We had a special relationship. He demanded a lot, so there were some conflicts, but that’s normal.

“He would challenge me and call out my mistakes, but if i had played well he would say something like, ‘today you killed it’. “I loved his man-management, how he organised training, how he spoke in meetings. I learned a lot from him.” Tottenham nearly signed Willian after he completed a medial with the north London club before choosing to work under Mourinho at Chelsea in 2013. The relationship had even stayed after the duo went their separate ways and they have remained in contact over the phone ever since.

“Even after he left Chelsea he spoke well of me,” he added. “We are still friends. Sometimes we exchange messages. “When he was at Manchester United he wanted me to go there. And the way in which he made that clear was always respectful.“ And with the arrival of Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Pedro providing tough competition, he could be tempted to once again work under Mourinho after previously being with him at Stamford Bridge almost six years ago.