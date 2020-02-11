Chelsea star Willian’s reason for contract snub explained amid Barcelona transfer interest

Chelsea star Willian is a transfer target for La Liga giants Barcelona.

Chelsea star Willian is yet to sign a new contract. And reports claim the Barcelona transfer target wants better terms than what Frank Lampard’s side are currently willing to offer him.

Willian is one of Chelsea’s longest-serving players, having been at the club since touching down from FC Anzhi Makhachkala back in the summer of 2013. He’s proven himself to be a valuable asset over the years, helping the club win Premier League titles under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte. Willian’s contract at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the season, however, and Barcelona are leading the race to land the Brazil international. And ESPN claim the Chelsea star is yet to sign a new deal in west London because he wants a three-year deal. At the current time, the Blues are only prepared to give the Samba star a two-year deal.

And, unless Chelsea raise their offer, they face losing the club stalwart for nothing at the end of the campaign. Barcelona could make a move and sign the Brazilian, with Quique Setien eyeing more attacking reinforcements. And Tottenham have also emerged as potential suitors given how Willian flourished under Mourinho during their time at Stamford Bridge together. Juventus love signing free agents and the Brazil international is also on their radar. However, despite interest from clubs in England and Europe, Willian would like to stay at Chelsea.

Yet it appears the ball is firmly in their court and, if he goes, they’ll have to land a replacement. Meanwhile, speaking recently, the Chelsea star fired a warning to his Blues team-mates. And he said that they must be more consistent if they’re to keep the likes of Tottenham, Manchester United and Sheffield United at bay in the race for the top four. The Blues drew 2-2 with Leicester on Saturday, while Tottenham beat Manchester City 2-0 on Sunday. That means that Chelsea now have just a four-point lead over their fierce rivals in their bid to secure Champions League qualification.