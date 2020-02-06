Chelsea transfer bid for Dries Mertens questioned due to three Blues stars

Chelsea could be in for a busy transfer deadline day.

Chelsea have been questioned as to why they want to sign Dries Mertens from Napoli, with pundit Alejandro Moreno claiming they have three players already at the club who can do the same job. The Blues had a bid knocked back by Napoli on Thursday.

Chelsea are keen to sign a player before the end of the transfer window tonight. The window slams shut at 11pm UK time, and the Blues are yet to bring in any new faces. Chelsea have been linked with a host of names having had their transfer embargo lifted, but have failed to make any concrete moves so far. Edinson Cavani was linked with a loan move to Stamford Bridge, and it remains possible that he will join today. JUST IN: Bruno Fernandes transfer to Man Utd confirmed by his agent with contract signed

Frank Lampard is believed to be keen on signing a striker, in order to provide competition for Tammy Abraham. However, the name they have been linked with more than anyone has been Napoli attacker Mertens. The Belgian is out of contract at the end of the season, and the Blues believe they can get him on the cheap. However, the Italian giants rejected an opening bid from Chelsea, with reports suggesting they will go after Cavani again instead.

And Moreno has urged the Blues to reconsider their move for Mertens, who plays predominantly on either wing. Speaking on ESPN FC, he explained that in Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Willian, Lampard already has enough talent in the attacking midfield areas. “Part of the conversation here is about whether Pedro is moving on,” he said. “You already have a guy who does the same job in Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Willian.