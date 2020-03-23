Chicago Bears Rumors: Will Nick Foles Or Mitchell Trubisky Be The Week 1 Starting Quarterback?

The Chicago Bears traded a fourth-round draft pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for Nick Foles. With both Foles and Mitchell Trubisky on the roster, Chicago could have a legitimate quarterback competition for the 2020 NFL season.

It was reported last month that the Bears would try to add a veteran quarterback that could push Trubisky. Chicago missed the playoffs with an 8-8 record in the 2019 season with the league’s No.29 ranked offense.

Trubisky regressed in his third NFL season, posting an 83.0 passer rating with 3,138 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Foles was likely acquired with the idea that he could potentially replace the former No.2 overall pick as the starter.

The betting odds suggest that Foles will win the job over Trubisky in the preseason.

Odds to be the Bears starting QB for Week 1 of the 2020 season (BetOnline):

Nick Foles -150

Mitchell Trubisky +110

The best-case scenario for the #Bears is that they wasted a lot of money on Nick Foles. Because that will mean Mitch Trubisky emerged as the unquestioned starter. pic.twitter.com/ydnVbKe3va

"[Nick Foles] is going to be the starting quarterback much sooner than later."@LRiddickESPN thinks Trubisky's days are numbered as the starter in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/tilGoFGeND

Foles wasn’t any better than Trubisky last season during his time under center. Limited to just four games because of an injury and poor performance, Foles had an 84.6 passer rating with 736 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

In the 2018 season, Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles beat Trubisky and the Bears in the wild-card round of the playoffs. In the 2017 season, Foles replaced the injured Carson Wentz in December and went on to win the Super Bowl MVP award.

Foles last started more than five regular-season games in 2015.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy was the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator in 2016 when Foles was Alex Smith’s backup. Foles made one start and had a 105.9 passer rating with the Chiefs.

Chicago might be a good quarterback away from being a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

The Bears allowed the NFL’s fewest points two seasons ago on the way to a 12-4 record and the NFC North title. Trubkisy had a 95.4 passer rating, 24 passing touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2018. Chicago ranked 21st in total offense.

Only the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens allowed fewer points than the Bears in 2019.