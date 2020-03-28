Chicago Man Arrested, Charged For Dealing Drugs, Guns In Several Counties

A Chicago man was arrested after he was caught buying and selling guns and drugs from undercover police agents Thursday.

The accused, identified as 31-year-old Malcolm J. Brown, of West Lexington Avenue in Chicago, allegedly sold more than 60 grams of cocaine to undercover detectives in Lake County, and more than 65 grams to undercover detectives in Will County in the month of March, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s office.

Authorities stated that Brown sold more than 75 grams of cocaine and purchased three firearms from a federal agent in Will County on Thursday. He was arrested following the incident. Police found an additional 140 grams of cocaine on Brown after the arrest.

He was found guilty of dealing drugs in several Chicago-area counties and his prosecution was being led by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.

Brown was charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, six counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and one count of unlawful possession of a machine gun by a felon, according to the sheriff’s office.

John Idleburg, Lake County sheriff, thanked the office’s Special Investigations Group and the Chicago division of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Brown appeared in court in Will County and was being held in lieu of a $1 million bail. His next court appearance was scheduled for April 2.