Chicago Teen Caught On Camera Pushing Marine Veteran In Front Of Train Charged With Murder

Chicago police on Friday arrested a teenager for murdering a Marine veteran by pushing him in front of a Chicago Transit Red Line train.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Ryan Munn, allegedly “punched and pushed” 29-year-old Mamadou Balde in front of the speeding train on Tuesday (April 7). The horrifying incident was caught on surveillance camera. The video footage was under the custody of police and it will not be released considering the gruesome nature of the crime.

A statement given by the officials to CNN said the footage showed Balde walking up to Munn and another man standing on the platform of Jackson Red Line stop and having a conversation. After what is seen as a confrontation between the three men, Balde is seen smiling and laughing and “jokingly” raising his arm with clenched fists and appeared as if he was going to fight the men.

But to his surprise, as he started walking away from the confrontation, Munn and the other unnamed suspect punched Balde and pushed him onto the southbound redline train that was at the moment stopped at the platform.

According to the document, Balde, who fell in between the gap of two train cars, “was stuck with the lower half of his torso between the train cars and his upper torso sticking out on the platform,” and the train dragged his body along the platform when it started moving.

Both the men immediately fled the scene after Balde’s body eventually dislodged and “came to rest on the platform.”

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office, Balde died due to multiple blunt force injuries.

Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force without an incident arrested Munn at his North Center neighborhood home in the 2100 block of West Bradley Place on Friday night. The other man, who partnered the crime, was not yet charged in connection with the incident.

Following his arrest, Munn confessed to the police that he intended to “hurt the victim and push him onto the ground” but he instead accidentally fell onto the train. Munn was charged with first-degree murder and was being held without bail. He will face a trial on April 17.