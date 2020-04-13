Chicago Woman Shot And Killed While Social Distancing Outside 7-Eleven

A Chicago woman died after being shot, Tuesday. Alexandria Baute, 27, was social distancing while waiting in line outside a 7-Eleven when the fatal shot struck her.

According to reports, the incident took place shortly after 8 p.m. when Baute was outside the convenience store with her friend to buy some cigarettes. While they were waiting, her friend stepped away for a moment to lock up his bike, but Baute was seen crumpling to the ground when he turned back around.

According to Alexandria’s father, Jeffrey Baute, the friend initially thought she had just tripped but, then, he found she was bleeding from her mouth when he rolled her over. It was only when paramedics arrived at the scene that Alexandria’s friend realized she had been shot.

Despite the paramedics’ efforts to resuscitate Alexandria, she was pronounced dead at the Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center by 8:45 p.m.

As for who was responsible for the death, police noted someone had fired eight rounds just a few blocks from where Baute was but it remained unclear whether the two events are connected.

As of Thursday afternoon, no arrests relating to Baute’s death were made. A $6,000 reward has been offered for anyone who may have any information that could lead to an arrest.

“I know it’s going to hit me,” Jeffrey told reporters, according to the Chicago Tribune. “That the sweetest, kindest, nicest daughter that you could have…. I’m going to realize that she’s gone.”

Baute’s death was just one of the eight recorded homicides in Chicago on Tuesday, the day that authorities have described as the deadliest violence the city has seen in a single day for nearly two years. That day, at least 21 people were shot, including a 5-year-old girl who was sitting on the porch.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Mayor Lori Lightfoot described the spike in gun violence in Chicago as “never acceptable,” particularly at a time when hospitals’ ability to treat people is already being “stretched to the breaking point” and health services need to focus on treating coronavirus cases.

“People know who the shooters are. You know who you are. These cowards cannot be given any shelter,” Lightfoot reportedly said. “To be blunt, if our ICUs are filled with gunshot victims, our ability to respond to this COVID-19 crisis will unnecessarily be compromised.”