Child benefit: How much is family allowance for one child?

CHILD BENEFIT is a vital grant that helps families across the UK with the cost of raising children. How much is family allowance for one child?

Child benefit can be an important source of income for many parents. It can also help individuals when it comes to contributions to their state pension.

How much is family allowance for one child? Child benefit is paid out to those responsible for bringing up a child who is either under 16 or under 20 if they stay in approved education or training. Only one person can get child benefit for a child. The benefit is paid every four weeks and there is no limit to how many children you can claim for.

The benefit cap, a limit on the total amount of benefit a person can claim, might affect the amount claimants can receive as child benefit is one of a number of benefits included on the cap list. By claiming child benefit, applicants can get national insurance credits that count towards their state pensions. Also, the child will automatically receive a national insurance number when they turn 16. If the beneficiary or their partner earns more than £50,000 then part of the child benefit may have to be paid back. Once you earn £60,000 you lose all of your benefit through tax.

There are two rates of child benefit. The allowance for an only child or the eldest child is £20.70 a week. For any additional children, the rate drops to £13.70 a week per child. Child benefit is typically paid ever four weeks on either a Monday or Tuesday. Single parents or people receiving other benefits like income support can apply to have child benefit paid weekly.

If a family splits up, you get £20.70 a week for the eldest child. If you have two children and one stays with you and the other stays with your ex-partner, you’ll both get £20.70 a week for each child. If you both claim for the same child, only one of you will get child benefit for them. If you have other children who are entitled to child benefit, you’ll get £13.70 for each child. If two families join together, the eldest child in the new family qualifies for the £20.70 rate and any other children who are eligible will get the £13.70 rate.

Who qualifies for child benefit? A person normally qualifies for child benefit if they are responsible for a child under 16 or under 20 if they stay in approved education or training and living in the UK. A person is typically responsible for a child if they live with them or are paying at least the same amount as child benefit (or the equivalent in kind) towards looking after them, for example on food, clothes or pocket money. If you foster a child, as long as the local council is not paying anything towards their accommodation or maintenance, you’ll receive child benefit.

Parents adopting children can apply for child benefit as soon as they start living with them, so there’s no need to wait until the adoption process is complete. If you have an informal arrangement to look after a friend or relative’s child, you might be eligible to claim. You may also be entitled to guardian’s allowance if you’re responsible for a child who has lost one or both of their parents. Child benefit ceases immediately if the child starts paid work for 24 hours or more a week and is no longer in approved education or training, starts an apprenticeship in England, or starts getting certain benefits in their own right, such as income support, employment and support allowance or tax credits.

