Child benefit: Payments rise next month for the first time in four years – by how much?

CHILD Benefit is a ‘legacy’ benefit that supports people who are raising children. The payment itself has remained flat over the last few years as a result of a four year freeze put in place for certain benefits. However, this freeze will soon come to an end and child benefit payments will increase.

Child Benefit payments are relied upon by many parents across the UK. Child benefit can be claimed by anyone who is responsible for bringing up a child who is under 16 or under 20 if they stay in education or training. The payments are paid on a monthly basis and will be affected by how many children the claimants have.

Currently, a claimant will receive £20.70 a week for the eldest or only child. There is no limit on how many children can be claimed for, with payments for additional children being £13.70 a week. These rates have remained the same since 2016 which has been an issue for many families. The benefits freeze was introduced to save money on benefits spending for the country but individual families would have struggled as inflation continued to rise. According to the Bank of England inflation calculator, inflation rose by an average of 3.2 percent a year between 2016 and 2019.

However, child benefit claimants will feel some relief as we move into April. The benefits freeze will come to an end next month, with working-age benefits set to rise by 1.7 percent. Included within this are “legacy payments” which are benefits that have not yet been rolled into Universal Credit. These legacy benefits can include housing benefit, income support and working tax credit.

With child benefit payments rising by 1.7 percent, this will mean that payments for an only or eldest child will rise to £21.05 per week. Additional children will result in payments of £13.93 per week. There is limited information on exactly what dates within April these changes will occur but claimants have options available for getting further information. There is a child benefit office in place who can be contacted with any questions a person may have.

Child benefit is an interesting benefit as it is one that the government encourages people to apply for even if they don’t need it. The benefit payments themselves can be forgoed but the claimant can still be registered. The reason for this odd set up is that claimants of child benefit can receive national insurance credits which will count towards a state pension, regardless if the actual payment itself is received. On top of this, if child benefit is claimed the child in question will automatically receive a national insurance number when they turn 16 years old.