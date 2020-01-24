Child Benefit rates are rising in 2020 after five years – how much more will you get?

CHILD BENEFIT rates are set to rise later this year, following the end to the working-age benefits freeze. When can people expect the payment to rise?

Child Benefit can be claimed by the person responsible for bringing up a child who is under the age of 16, or under 20 if they stay in approved education or training. That said, only one person can get Child Benefit for a child.

In recent years, the rates have stayed at the same level. This is because Child Benefit was among a number of payments which have been frozen, under the working-age benefits freeze. This freeze was announced during the 2015 Budget, and came into effect in the following year. It was due to end in 2020, and it has been confirmed that this remains the plan.

In April this year, working-age benefits will rise by the rate of inflation. This means they will increase by 1.7 percent. Disability benefits and carers allowance, which have not been subject to the freeze, will also increase by 1.7 percent next year. The rise in working-age benefits not only includes Universal Credit but also a number of legacy benefits.

These particular payments are: Jobseeker’s Allowance, Employment and Support Allowance, Income Support, Housing Benefit, Universal Credit, Child Tax Credits, Working Tax Credits and Child Benefit. How much is Child Benefit? There are two Child Benefit rates, and they are dependent on who the allowance is for. Should it be for the eldest or an only child, currently, the rate is £20.70 per week.

It is £13.70 per child for any additional children. So, when will people who get the payment get the increase? These two rates are set to rise by 1.7 percent in April. Child Benefit is usually paid every four weeks, on a Monday or Tuesday.

That said, a person can get Child Benefit paid weekly if they’re a single parent or if a person or their partner receive certain benefits, such as Income Support. Should the Child Benefit payment be due on a bank holiday, then it will usually be paid early. The next bank holiday falls on April 22, 2019. This means that the payment would instead usually be on April 18, 2019.

