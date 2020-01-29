Child Benefit: Some recipients may need to file tax return this week or face £100 penalty

CHILD BENEFIT recipients may need to file a Self-Assessment Tax Return, should they be affected by the High Income Child Benefit Tax Charge. The deadline for doing so is fast-approaching.

Self Assessment is a system which is used by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) to collect Income Tax. If a person needs to send a Self-Assessment Tax Return, they fill it in after the end of the tax year (April 5) it applies to.

The Self-Assessment Tax Return deadline is midnight at January 31, 2020. This is for the last tax year, which started on April 6, 2018 and ended on April 5, 2019. This applies to both online tax returns, as well as to pay the tax a person owes. Ahead of the deadline, people who are affected by the High Income Child Benefit Tax Charge may wonder whether they need to file a Self-Assessment Tax Return.

As the deadline looms, Kay Ingram, Chartered Financial Planner and Director of Public Policy at LEBC Group, has explained that some people affected by the charge will need to file this tax return. “If you continue to receive Child Benefit and one of the adults in the household has adjusted income of more than £50,099 you will need to pay tax on the Child Benefit,” she said. “This applies, regardless of the marital status of the adults in the household, or their relationship to the child for whom the benefit is payable. “Once adjusted income exceeds £60,000 it is taxed at 100 percent. Where both adults have adjusted income over £50,000 the adult with the higher income is responsible for paying the tax.

“The tax is charged at one percent of the Child Benefit for every £100 of adjusted income over the £50,000.” Ms Ingram went on to suggest that while filling in a Self-Assessment Tax Return may not be how a person wants to spend their time, she said some may be better off doing so – rather than waiving the payment. “Those who are only marginally over this should resist the temptation to simply waive the Child Benefit,” the Chartered Financial Planner said. “While this is administratively simpler, it means loss of otherwise tax-free income. “Child Benefit is currently £20.70 per week and an additional £13.70 per week for each additional child. It will increase by 1.7 percent in April.

“The Government website includes a calculator so each taxpayer can see how much tax they will pay by continuing to receive Child Benefit. “Adjusted income is taxable income from earnings or profits, property, and savings and investments. “Tax-free income such as all income from Individual Savings Accounts, the first £500 of savings interest and the first £2,000 of dividends, first £1,000 from a business or self- employment and any rent from a lodger up to £7,500 under the rent a room allowance, can be disregarded. “It is also possible to deduct charitable donations made under the gift aid scheme and pension savings made by the taxpayer.” Should a person need to send a tax return and they miss the deadline for submitting it or paying their bill, they will get a penalty.