Child Benefit UK: How benefit payment could be affected this month

CHILD Benefit provides parents and guardians with financial support in raising children and young people. But there is one change this month which could affect when individuals are paid.

Child benefit is available to those responsible for bringing up a child who is under 16, or under 20 if they remain in approved education or training. Under current rules, only one person is permitted to claim Child Benefit for a child, so parents are often required to decide who will be claiming the sum. Those who are entitled to receive Child Benefit can expect to receive their payment once every four weeks on a Monday or a Tuesday.

There are, however, exceptions to the rule, and the benefit sum can be paid weekly to single parents, or those who are receiving certain other benefits. At present, Child Benefit is split into two rates depending on who the allowance is for. The eldest or only child is entitled to receive £21.05 in Child Benefit payments. Any additional children are entitled to receive £13.95 per child.

But there is an important date to bear in mind this month which could affect when certain people are paid. Benefit payments are subject to change due to bank holidays. And with August 31, 2020 approaching as a bank holiday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, many people are likely to be affected. Child Benefit is traditionally paid early if the payment is due on a date which falls as a bank holiday.

Therefore, those who are expecting to be paid on Monday, August 31 will be paid on an alternative date. People will be scheduled to receive payment on Friday, August 28. This is because this date is the final working day before the bank holiday weekend. The next such occurrence of a bank holiday will fall at the end of the year in December – the final bank holiday of 2020.

Those due to be paid on December 28, will instead receive a payment on December 24. For those who are unsure as to when they will be paid, the government website has provided further guidance. It reads: “You can work out when you’re next going to get Child Benefit by counting for weeks forward from your last payment. “Don’t count forward if your payment was due on a bank holiday – the dates are different.