Child rushed to hospital after being stabbed as air ambulance lands near school

A child has been airlifted to hospital after being stabbed, police have confirmed.

A cordon is in place next to an alleyway in Pitsea, Essex and an air ambulance landed on Briscoe Primary School playing field earlier this afternoon.

Local reports state the crime scene is close to a school.

The victim is a boy, according to the ambulance service, with local reports suggesting he is aged 12.

The cordon was set up between Rectory Road and Holgate in the small town at around 2pm today, Essex Live reports.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “An ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were called to an address in Pitsea following reports that a child had been stabbed.

“One boy with stab wounds was transported by air ambulance to the Royal London Hospital.”

The Basildon, Canvey and Southend Echo reports that witnesses claim the boy was attacked by a gang who also struck him with a hammer.

One resident told the news site: “It’s shocking that something like this is happening.

“You hear about them happening elsewhere but you don’t think it will happen so close. I hope the child’s okay but it must be serious if they’ve been airlifted.”

Another told the news site: “You see and hear teenagers along here but never anything like this. It’s a shock. We heard the shouting and then the air ambulance half an hour later.

“It’s really a shock more than anything else. Nothing ever happens like this around here, it’s a quiet neighbourhood.”

Officers are in the area, conducting enquiries.

The alleyway is completely taped off with no access to either end.

Ambulance vehicles were spotted on Mayfair Avenue.

The condition of the child is unknown at this stage.

UPDATE, 6.30PM: Essex Police have made four arrests following the assault on the boy in Pitsea.

A spokesperson said: “We were called shortly after 1.55pm today, Monday August 24, with reports a 12-year-old boy had been assaulted in Mayfair Avenue.

“He was airlifted to hospital with a knife wound to his back. His injury was described as serious but not life-threatening.

“Officers arrived quickly on scene and have arrested four teenagers on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

“The girl and three boys, all aged 14, remain in custody for questioning.”

Detective Inspector Stewart Eastbrook said: “This was a nasty incident on a young boy and our officers were on scene quickly to carry out enquiries and a search of the area.

“We are continuing to piece together information to establish the circumstances behind the incident and we believe those involved are known to each other.

“Officers remain in the area speaking to witnesses and gathering information to help with our investigation, and we’d like to thank members of the public who have spoken to us already.

“There were a number of people in the area at the time and we’d like to speak to anyone who saw what happened or has any mobile phone or CCTV footage that could help us with our enquiries.

“I know this incident is very concerning for local residents and I would ask anyone with concerns or information to please speak to officers who are at the scene and on patrol in the area.”

Please contact Basildon CID on 101 quoting incident 591 of today’s date or report online.

You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.