Chilling single letter from Albert Einstein that launched the atomic bomb

He was the most famous scientist in the world and an avowed pacifist – but Albert Einstein is also known as ‘the father of the atomic bomb’.

It was when he discovered the theory of relativity, still one of the two pillars of modern physics, that Einstein set the stage for nuclear war.

The Nobel prize winner produced the “world’s most famous equation” – E=mc2 – which explained how mass and energy were interchangeable.

But it was his work to develop a fridge in the 1920s that would lead to his role in the development of nuclear weapons.

Einstein was working in Berlin and along with Hungarian graduate assistant Leo Szilárd was trying to develop a fridge that would be energy efficient.

While the invention was unsuccessful, the duo’s partnership would set of a chain of events that would lead to bombs being dropped on Nagasaki and Hiroshima, effectively ending World War Two.

After they stopped working together to create efficient applicances, Einstein and Szilárd made sure they stayed in touch.

And when the former graduate assistant contacted the renowned scientist about his fears Germany were developing an atomic bomb, Einstein felt he had no choice but to act.

Szilárd had discovered nuclear chain reaction which, when exploded, would release huge amounts of energy.

As Adolf Hitler and the Nazis march across Europe began in 1939, he became convinced they were developing a weapon that would be the most destructive the world had ever seen.

Desperate to stop the chain of events that could have led to the end of civilisation he approached Einstein for help.

He asked him to warn US President Franklin Roosevelt of the potentially devastating consequences if Germany was first to develop the atomic bomb.

Einstein was horrified that his 1905 theory could be used to create such a terrible weapon and immediately drafted a letter to the president.

In it, he wrote: “In the course of the last four months it has been made probable through the work of Joliot in France as well as Fermi and Szilard in America that it may become possible to set up a nuclear chain reaction in a large mass of uranium, by which vast amounts of power and large quantities of new radium‐like elements would be generated.

“Now it appears almost certain that this could be achieved in the immediate future. It is conceivable – though much less certain – that extremely powerful bombs of a new type may thus be constructed.”

Einstein also specifically mentioned Germany in his chilling letter, saying: “I understand that Germany has actually stopped the sale of uranium from the Czechoslovakian mines which she has taken over.

“That she should have taken such early action might perhaps be understood on the ground that the son of the German Under-Secretary of State, von Weizsacker, is attached to the Kaiser-Wilhelm-Institut in Berlin where some of the American work on uranium is now being repeated.”

He urged the President to immediately start funding urgent research into atomic energy.

Roosevelt took the warning seriously and acted quickly, setting up a research group by October 1939. This would be the research that would lead to the Manhattan Project – and the first atomic bomb.

On August 6 and 9, 1945, atomic bombs were detonated over the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The terrible power and destruction they unleashed was immediately apparent.

The bombs killed between 129,000 and 226,000 people and are the only times nuclear weapons have been used in conflict.

Six days after the bomb fell on Nagasaki, Japan surrendered to the allies.

For Einstein, the harrowing use of his work, which he had never imagined could be twisted to create such a terrible weapon, was something he never forgot.

He spent the rest of his life working to warn the world of the terrible dangers of unleashing atomic weapons again.

In a Japanese magazine, seven years after the end of the war, the scientist who had always campaigned for peace, said: ” was well aware of the dreadful danger for all mankind, if these experiments would succeed.

“I did not see any other way out.”