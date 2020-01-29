‘China cannot be trusted!’ Boris warned not to trust Huawei with UK’s 5G network

BORIS JOHNSON has been warned against striking a deal with Chinese firm Huawei to help launch the UK’s 5G network as Britons state “they cannot be trusted”.

US President Donald Trump has given a staunch warning to Boris Johnson that a deal with Chinese tech giant Huawei would pose a risk to national security and a recent poll shows Express.co.uk readers share Trump’s scepticism. The exclusive poll, carried out from 3pm January 26 to 9am January 27, asked: “Should China be trusted with Britain’s phone network?” The vast majority of respondents thought China should not be trusted to help launch the UK’s 5G network.

9,804 people responded, with 86 percent (8,400 people) stating Beijing could not be trusted while 13 percent (1,221 people) indicated the Chinese technology could be trusted. One percent (183 people) of those surveyed opted for “don’t know”. Many readers were furious at the suggestion that the Prime Minister could grant China access to Britain’s network. One person wrote: “No foreign country should be involved with any part of the Great British infrastructure!

“Handing that sort of power to a possible enemy is madness!” Another person said: “No foreign country should be trusted with any of our industries.” A third wrote: “Where there is smoke, there is fire. I wouldn’t trust any Chinese company to supply us with 5G tech on our networks. “If there is as much as one percent doubt we should never risk our national security. It’s not worth it.

“Bin Huawei and get someone else to do it more trustworthy. Another reader said that granting Huwaei the contract just wasn’t worth the risk. They said: “Why risk it if theres even a tiny chance it could be used against us.” President Trump has repeatedly urged the UK not to collaborate with Huawei, citing fears the company’s equipment could be used for spying by Beijing authorities.

Trump officials have suggested the two nations could collaborate and build an alternative to the Chinese company, but UK officials believe this would take too long. The Government is due to make a final decision on whether to ban Huawei on Tuesday, following a preliminary decision taken last spring under Theresa May, who concluded that using the Chinese tech firm in some “non-core” parts of the 5G network would be acceptable. Tory MP Tom Tugenhadt warned on Monday: “If we get it wrong we will pay for it for many many years and effectively we’ll have taken back control from Brussels at the risk of only handing it over to Beijing.” US officials have warned that intelligence-sharing with the UK could be halted, if Britain allows the use of Huawei equipment in its 5G network.