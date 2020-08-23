China warning: Beijing is ‘attacking UK democracy’ amid Hong Kong row

CHINA’s president, Xi Jinping, has overseen an increasingly authoritarian regime since 2013 – and now figures in the UK are warning that British democracy could also be threatened.

Relations between China and the UK have worsened as the Chinese Communist Party attracts criticism for its treatment of Hong Kong, oppression of Uighur Muslims and the ongoing Huawei row. Chris Whitehouse – who has worked in political campaigning and advising for 16 years – highlighted his concerns with China this week. He serves on the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Hong Kong – and claimed he received an email informing him that 10 arrests had been made in the territory to people who supported the Parliamentary Group.

The group of senior parliamentarians had published a damning report on police brutality in the administrative region. The report called for sanctions on the Hong Kong Chief Executive, Carrie Lam, who has been criticised for supporting Beijing’s line. But calling for this has now been made illegal, Mr Woodhouse highlighted. He said this could “have global implications because the National Security Law of Hong Kong (Section 38) applies to any act, by any individual, anywhere in the world regardless of whether they have or ever have had a connection with Hong Kong”.

He added: “In short, for publishing their report, a group of members of the British House of Commons and House of Lords could find warrants issued for their arrest. “As my public affairs agency, The Whitehouse Consultancy, has specifically been cited by the police in their briefings for supporting the work of the group, me and my team could be subjected to warrants for our arrest, trial and incarceration for life, should we ever set foot in Hong Kong or mainland China.” He made the claims in his column this week for CapX. In 1997, the UK handed ownership of Hong Kong to China in a deal that saw the thriving region change hands but maintain its own autonomy.

The deal was intended to restrict China’s influence over the former British territory and ensure Hong Kong control its own legislative arrangements, have its own free and independent elections while Beijing controlled foreign policy and basic law. Intended to last for at least 50 years, the deal was also known as ‘one country-two systems’, and granted Hong Kong freedom not experienced by other major cities in China. As has become clear as protests brought Hong Kong to standstill last year, the deal has since been resisted by China with Xi Jinping’s rise to power proving to be the major catalyst.