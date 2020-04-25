China’s March forex reserves fall more than expected to…

BEIJING, April 7 – China’s foreign exchange reserves fell more than expected in March to a 17-month low as the yuan weakened and global asset prices plunged amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The country’s reserves – the world’s largest — fell $46.085 billion in March to $3.061 trillion, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected reserves would fall by $6.718 billion to $3.100 trillion.

The fall was due to changes in prices of financial assets that China holds, such as foreign bonds, and fluctuations in exchange rates, the foreign exchange regulator said in a statement after the data release.

Strict capital controls have largely helped China keep outflows under control over the past year despite the shock from the virus outbreak and tough containment measures, a prolonged trade war with the United States and weakening economic growth.

But March saw sharp price drops and wild volatility on global financial markets as the virus spread quickly around the world, creating economic chaos.

Outflows from China stocks hit $12.3 billion for the month as investors scrambled for safety, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said. However, there were signs of a strong reversal and a jump in inflows late in the month as China brought the outbreak under control and businesses and factories began reopening after a two-month lockdown.

The yuan fell 1.27% against the dollar in March, while the dollar rose about 0.89% in March against a basket of other major currencies as investors looked for havens..

In a note to clients ahead of the reserve data, Capital Economics said there were signs that China’s central bank had leaned against outflows to support the yuan and curb volatility, possibly by instructing state banks to intervene in the foreign exchange market in February and March.

Such indirect intervention could have reduced the reserves by $25-$30 billion last month, the consultancy said, adding that drops in prices of global financial assets that China holds would have also pressured the March headline figure.

China burned through $1 trillion of reserves supporting the yuan in the last economic downturn in 2015, which also saw it devalue the currency in a surprise move.

Authorities have ramped up fiscal and monetary policy support for the virus-hit economy, which looks likely to shrink for the first time in at least 30 years, but they have not aggressively slashed interest rates like many other countries, opting for more targeted steps to help keep businesses afloat until demand recovers.

On Friday, the central bank cut the amount of cash that small banks must hold as reserves, releasing around 400 billion yuan ($56.38 billion) in liquidity to shore up the economy. The latest RRR cut, effective as of April 15 and May 15, would be the third so far this year and the 10th since early 2018.

Signs that the country has brought the coronavirus epidemic under control have calmed investors’ nerves somewhat, though authorities have urged continued vigilance to prevent a second wave of infections.

The data also showed China held 62.64 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of March, the same as at the end of February.

The value of its gold reserves fell to $100.79 billion at the end of March from $100.85 billion at the end-February. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Kim Coghill)