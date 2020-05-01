Chinese ambassador following orders to bully Australia out of coronavirus inquiry

China’s ambassador is just following orders to play hardball with his outrageous threats to cripple Australia’s economy, experts reveal.

Jingye Cheng triggered a diplomatic firestorm by warning Scott Morrison’s push for an inquiry into the origins of coronavirus would lead to a boycott of Australia.

He received a fiery dressing down from the Foreign Affairs Department on his ‘threats of economic coercion’, which the Chinese embassy then leaked.

China expert Clive Hamilton said China had for many years quietly and insidiously influenced Australian policy and Mr Cheng’s outbursts finally brought it into the open.

The Charles Sturt University professor revealed Chinese President Xi Jinping had last year changed his diplomatic strategy to be more confrontational.

This ramped up significantly as China was determined to deflect blame for the coronavirus pandemic believed to have started in a Wuhan wet market.

‘China’s foreign ministry has instructed its ambassadors to adopt a much more aggressive tone in its international relations,’ he said.

‘One of these was the extraordinary claim that coronavirus originated in the U.S. and there have been others in Europe who have made extremely aggressive statements.’

At least seven Chinese ambassadors, to France, Khazakstan, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, and the African Union have in the past week been hauled by their host countries in to explain themselves.

Accusations ranged from spreading rumours and misinformation to ‘racist mistreatment’ of Africans living in the Chinese city of Guangzhou.

An earlier example was Chinese ambassador to Sweden Gui Congyou who in November threatened ‘consequences’ if dissident Swedish-Chinese publisher Gui Minhai was awarded a prestigious literature prize.

‘We treat our friends with fine wine, but for our enemies we have shotguns,’ he told Swedish public radio.

Mr Congyou again ignited outrage in January with veiled threats against the Swedish press that prompted calls from politicians for him to be expelled.

‘President Jinping has decided that aggression and bullying is the best way for China to pursue its interests, hoping that other nations will back down,’ Professor Hamilton said.

‘It’s certainly worked with smaller nations in the Asia Pacific region that have been bullied into submission.

‘But there’s been a very strong negative reaction in Australia to China’s threats and the government shows no sign of backing down.’

However, he said the ambassador was perhaps really speaking to Australian university vice chancellors, tourism bosses, and company directors.

‘He may have been saying ‘you are in our sights’ so they pressure the government,’ Professor Hamilton explained.

‘It’s a tactic that China has used in the U.S. and Australia before but it seems it’s really raising the stakes.

‘The test will be if the leaders of those threatened industries will ask the government to take a softer stance.’

Professor Hamilton said another trend was Chinese diplomats writing to newspapers to make strong complaints about their coverage of China.

‘The threat that the CCP poses to free speech is coming more into the public eye,’ he said.

Yun Sun, a senior fellow at American think-tank the Stimson Centre, also said increasingly aggressive Chinese diplomacy came from the top.

‘Under Xi, the top-down approach is absolute, meaning that the leader’s decision is the order that has to be implemented. The diplomats don’t get to make decisions, only implement them,’ she told the South China Morning Post.

‘For their careers, it makes perfect sense for the diplomats to echo and magnify what they see as the leader’s wishes.’

Outraged Australians have called for Mr Cheng to be sent home, but Professor Hamilton argued Beijing would just replace him with someone worse.

‘For those who are worried about China’s influence in Australia, he’s the best thing we have going for us because the mask has fallen away,’ he said.

‘It’s important to acknowledge China is hostile to us because so many prominent Australians have fallen for the friendship trap and talk in these dreamy-eyed ways about how China is our friend and we have to behave like friends.

‘No, China is not our friend, it is hostile towards Australia and our interests and we should go into negotiations with them understanding that.’

Professor Hamilton said the escalating diplomatic stoush would at least make Chinese covert influence effort more difficult.

‘Chinese diplomats have for years been quietly building their support in Australian business, universities, and politics, and they’ve done well given how many of our elites count themselves as friends of China,’ he claimed.

‘China has powerful Australians who are essentially doing its work, and that’s been extremely damaging to our interests.’

Hu Xijin, editor of the state-run Global Times, on Tuesday night threw fuel on the fire by making even less veiled boycott threats.

‘Australia is always there, making trouble. It is a bit like chewing gum stuck on the sole of China’s shoes. Sometimes you have to find a stone to rub it off,’ he said.

Professor Hamilton said Mr Xijin’s extraordinary comments helped expose the lie that was China’s professed friendship with Australia.

‘They show how the the Chinese Communist Party has always thought of Australia,’ he said.

China has repeatedly refused to welcome an international investigation into the outbreak, most recently describing the demands of Australia as ‘political manoeuvring’.

The deadly respiratory virus has infected more than three million people globally, including 6,744 Australians, and killed more than 217,000.

China is accused of covering up the severity of the epidemic after it started in a live exotic animal market in Wuhan, costing the world vital weeks of preparation.

Economists believe Australian families and businesses will lose $60 billion by the end of the coronavirus crisis.

American lawyers suing China for $10 trillion claimed up to 95 per cent of the infected global population would have been spared if China acted faster to contain the outbreak.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday vowed not to back down from his efforts to find out exactly what happened.

‘We will of course continue to support moves to ensure there is a proper independent assessment of what has occurred here,’ he said.

‘It is not a remarkable position. It is a fairly common sense position and one that we don’t resile from.’

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton censured the ambassador for releasing details of the private conversation with the country’s most senior diplomat.

‘I think some of the comments are very much out of line and regrettable,’ he told 5AA Radio on Wednesday.

‘Of course we are not going to be deviating off course from dealing with a very serious issue.

‘We aren’t going to be held to ransom or succumb to threats from anybody.’

The Chinese Embassy had leaked details of the ‘please explain’ call between Ambassador Cheng and Foreign Affairs secretary Frances Adamson.

‘Ambassador Cheng flatly rejected the concern expressed from the Australian side over his remarks during the recent AFR interview, and called on Australia to put aside ideological bias, stop political games and do more things to promote the bilateral relations,’ the embassy said.

The embassy said ‘the fact cannot be buried that the proposal is a political manoeuvre’, and that Australia was ‘crying up wine and selling vinegar’ in claiming the inquiry would not target China.

Foreign Affairs rebuked Mr Cheng for leaking the details but the embassy fired back, accusing Australia of leaking to the media first.

‘As the Australian media report was inaccurate and misleading, the Embassy had no choice but to set the record straight,’ it said.

‘The Embassy of China doesn’t play petty tricks, this is not our tradition. But if others do, we have to reciprocate.’

Ambassador Cheng’s original comments to the Australian Financial Review claimed Mr Morrison pushing for an inquiry was ‘dangerous’.

‘The Chinese public is frustrated, dismayed and disappointed with what Australia is doing now,’ he said.

‘I think in the long term… if the mood is going from bad to worse, people would think ‘Why should we go to such a country that is not so friendly to China? The tourists may have second thoughts.

‘The parents of the students would also think whether this place which they found is not so friendly, even hostile, whether this is the best place to send their kids here.

‘It is up to the people to decide. Maybe the ordinary people will say ‘Why should we drink Australian wine? Eat Australian beef?”

Australia’s economy would lose billions of dollars in a successful Chinese boycott as it is our biggest trading partner.

China accounts for quarter of Australian exports, worth $153 billion in 2018-19 after growing at 10 per cent a year for the past five years.

More than a quarter of that is in iron ore, the loss of which would also be a huge blow to China’s growth, and food exports are worth more than $12 billion a year.

China also sends millions of tourists and thousands of students to Australia every year. Chinese tourism is worth $40 billion a year and education $12 billion.

Mr Cheng also denied, in a transcript of the entire interview that included unpublished comments, that Chinese wet markets sold wild animals.

‘Of course China’s laws and regulations have banned any illegal hunting, trading, transportation or consumption of wildlife,’ he claimed.

‘And in China, the farmers’ markets or those markets which sell live poultry are not places for selling any wildlife or wild animals.

‘Selling those kinds of wild animals in those markets are prohibited by law.’