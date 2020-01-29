Chinese restaurant faces axe as judge complains smells waft into new £525k home

A CHINESE restaurant faces being shut down after 30 years of service after complaining from a top judge and his wife over smells of food wafting into their £525,000 home they brought three years ago

The Summer Palace, which overlooks Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff, faces closure after Lord Justice Sir Gary Hickinbottom and Lady Georgina Caroline Hickinbottom have issued scathing complaints about the smells of food emanating from the kitchen. The restaurant, which has a five-star food hygiene rating, installed a new extractor fan but failed to get the proper permission for the device and as a result now faces prosecution. Restaurant manager Wai Chim is due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates Court over the alleged breaches of environmental health law.

Lord Justice Hickinbottom, 64, was appointed to the Privy Council in 2017 following his appointment as Lord Justice of Appeal, the Mail Online reports. He and his wife own a second home and despite the attacks on the restaurant, other residents nearby have pledged to save it. Conservative Councillor Sean Driscoll said: “It’s a bit like buying a house near a train station then complaining about the noise from the trains. Or near to a farmyard then complain about the smell from animals. “What is next, are they going to complain to the Cathedral about the sound of the church bells?

“This situation is absolutely unbelievable. The Summer Palace have bent over backwards to mitigate against this issue. “We are happy to work with the parties to find a solution so hopefully common sense will prevail.” Another resident, who did not want to be named, said: “If you come to live near to a Chinese restaurant it’s ridiculous that you should not expect smells. “Mr Chim has spent £19,857 on trying to placate them and apparently it still isn’t enough. He wants time to investigate in what way the extractor could be improved and time to install it. He is very sympathetic.

“We get noise and smells too but it is transitory – it’s there for a small while then blows away in the wind. “There is a general sense of outrage in the community that they could cause so much pain for everyone.” Mr Driscoll and fellow Conservative councillor Philippa Hill John said in a letter to the court: “We recognise everyone has the right to the quiet peaceful enjoyment of their home, whether it is their main home or second home. If a compliant is made it is also right that these complaints are investigated as the council are duty bound to do so. “Mr Chim has already spent tens of thousands of pound to mitigate the problem. His concern is will spending additional funds to be compliant ever satisfy the complainant.