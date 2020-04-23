Chip And Joanna Gaines Magnolia Network Launch Delayed But You Can Still Preview It

Magnolia Network’s launch has been postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. However, Chip and Joanna Gaines aren’t leaving their fans hanging. The couple released a statement announcing a four-hour sneak peek of its programming, The Wrap reports.

“Right now, it’s important that we all continue to look out for one another by upholding the guidelines set forth by the experts, leaders and front-line heroes working tirelessly to get us all through this difficult time,” Chip and Joanna said in the Tuesday morning release. “With this as our top priority, we’ve decided to delay Magnolia Network’s launch until we can safely resume production. We have an incredible team behind us and we look forward to the days ahead when we can get back to work, telling good stories that encourage, motivate and inspire hope. In the meantime, we are hosting this special preview where we’ll give you a peek into what we’ve been working on and more of what’s to come for this network we’re building!”

The network will feature several series including former NFL star Justin Bane’s “Field House” and Woodworker Clint Harp’s “Restoration Road.”

“Magnolia Presents: A Look Back & A Look Ahead” kicks off the preview special. The show revisits Chip and Joanna’s HGTV show, “Fixer Upper,” and looks ahead at Magnolia Network.

“It’s been seven years since we first met Chip and Jo. A shared passion for their work is what first attracted an audience looking for great home renovations, but it was their authenticity, relatability, family focus and zest for life that made America fall in love with them,” Magnolia Network President Allison Page added. “We are so excited to introduce viewers to their next chapter, sharing tales of courage, risk, humor, triumph, failure and rebirth in an effort to celebrate good stories and the people that live them.”

A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Apr 21, 2020 at 6:05am PDT

Joanna also announced the preview special on her Instagram on Tuesday.

In part, she wrote: “We just couldn’t wait til the official network launch to share what we’ve been working on, so join us for an exciting sneak peek!”

Tune into the preview on Sunday at 5 p.m. EDT on the DIY Network.