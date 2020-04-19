Chris Brown: Lawsuit Over Alleged Sexual Assault At His Home Dropped

The lawsuit against Chris Brown over alleged sexual assault at his home was dropped.

On Thursday (April 16), the woman who filed charges against the “Party” singer filed court documents requesting for its dismissal. The woman was only identified as “Jane Doe.” Her lawyer, Gloria Allred, told E! News that the case was settled. However, there was no details about the settlement and Brown’s lawyer declined to comment.

The case stemmed from an alleged sexual assault in 2017. In a court documented obtained by E! News, the plaintiff sued Brown and Lowell Grissom Jr. for negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, battery and assault. She claimed that she was invited to attend an after party at a recording studio to meet Grissom Jr. also known as Young Lo and Brown. When she arrived, her phone was taken away and she was told that Brown didn’t want anyone to have their phones in the studio, so she agreed.

The plaintiff said she was forced to go to Brown’s house to get her phone. When she arrived their, Brown handed the women guests with clear pill filled with powder and instructed them to take it but she refused.

Allread said that the plaintiff felt “scared and intimidated” when she saw that the defendants possessed multiple guns in the house. She was also intimidated by the other guests’ behavior.

“The lawsuit alleges that while she was at Brown’s house, the plaintiff became the victim of horrific sexual assault, which are described in our lawsuit,” Allread said in a press conference. “This is one of the most horrific sexual assault cases that I have ever seen and our client Jane Doe has been severely traumatized by what she was forced to suffer.”

Brown’s lawyers denied the claim. According to them, the “No Guidance” crooner didn’t do anything wrong.

“The fact that they made a demand for $17 million and I told them to go pound sand probably explains why they did the press conference today. Chris didn’t do anything and they know Chris didn’t do anything. Other than using his name so she can have a press conference, I don’t understand why he’s dragged into anything,” Brown’s lawyer Mark Geragos told TMZ.

Meanwhile, Brown’s baby mama Ammika Harris shared a snap of their son on Instagram. In the adorable photo, the baby is chewing on his fingers.