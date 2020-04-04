Chris Hemsworth Shares Heart-Warming Message About ‘Star Wars’ Actor Andrew Jack On Instagram

Andrew Jack, “Star Wars” actor and a voice coach, reportedly died after being infected by COVID-19. The news of his death struck a number of Hollywood celebrities, including Chris Hemsworth, who shared a heart-warming message for him on his social media account.

“I lost a dear friend this week to Coronavirus,” Hemsworth said on his Instagram post. The “Thor: Love and Thunder” actor. The 36-year-old Australian actor remembered Jack as someone who was wonderful and kind. He said the “Star Wars” actor was a beautiful soul, and he would be greatly missed by him and other actors.

The “Avengers: Endgame” actor said he had worked with Jack on a number of films over the years. According to him, the 76-year-old star was one of the best dialect/voice coach and “beyond instrumental” in helping him shape as an actor.

Hemsworth said also remembered those who were gravely affected by this global health pandemic. He sent out his love, support and compassion to everyone across the globe. He also hoped for peace for everyone.

It was reported that the “Star Wars” actor died on Tuesday after being infected by COVID-19. Jill McCullough reportedly told TMZ that Jack, who died at a hospital outside of London, developed complications of COVID-19, which was the cause of his death.

McCullough further said that Jack’s wife, Gabrielle Rogers, is currently in Australia, having just flown in from New Zealand last week, CNN reported. Sadly, Jack’s wife was unable to talk to him before he passed away because she was also under quarantine. He added that there’s a chance there won’t be a funeral.

Jack was reportedly working, currently coaching on the new film “The Batman.” The film was scheduled to release on 2021. Apparently, the production of the film was shut down less than a month ago.

Not only did Jack worked with Hemsworth, he also had Robert Downey, Jr., Viggo Mortensen and Christian Bale as his clients, according to the report of the Looper.

He had also coached actors in movies like “Robinhood,” “Lord of the Rings,” “Captain America: The First Avenger” and a whole lot more. On-screen, Jack was popularly known as Caluan Ematt, a Rebel Alliance veteran, in Disney’s “Star Wars” trilogy.

The infection of COVID-19 is still rapidly growing; hence, the issuance of orders from several governments to conduct self-quarantine and stay at home. The latest data collected by Johns Hopkins University & Medicine revealed that there is now a total of 1 million COVID-19 confirmed cases across the globe. 34,192 of which are confirmed cases in the U.K. with 2,921 death tolls.