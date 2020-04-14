Chrissie Swan reveals her genius game that keeps children in self-isolation entertained for HOURS

Like many Australians, Chrissie Swan is desperately trying to keep her children entertained during lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And on Sunday, the radio star, 46, revealed the simple yet clever game she’s been playing with her daughters Kit, seven, Peggy, six and son Leo, 10.

In an Instagram post, Chrissie uploaded a photo of nine lollies placed on a dining plate, along with detailed instructions on how to play.

‘It’s like the Poison Smartie game from my childhood but we didn’t have any Smarties. We put a few lollies on a plate then I secretly chose a *poison* one,’ Chrissie explained.

Each child takes it in turn to select a lolly and, if they choose one that isn’t ‘poison’, Chrissie yells ‘eat it!’

The child then puts that lolly into their stash and continues playing.

‘If they choose the poison one it’s game over. And we reset and start again,’ Chrissie added.

Explaining that the game could easily be played with pieces of fruit, Chrissie wrote: ‘turns out the thrill isn’t in getting the lolly – it’s in avoiding the *poison* thing!’

Chrissie’s fans praised the mother-of-three for her self-isolation hack, with one commenting: ‘Storing this idea away for a future rainy day!’

Chrissie rose to fame in 2003 as a reality TV star on Big Brother.

She then worked in radio from 2003 to 2007 before progressing to TV presenting in 2010.

Since 2016, Chrissie has also co-hosted Nova 100’s radio show Chrissie, Sam & Browny with Jonathan Brown and Sam Pang.