Christine Lampard’s appearance leaves ITV viewers in meltdown as she replaces Lorraine

CHRISTINE LAMPARD left viewers of ITV chat show Lorraine in a fluster yesterday as she stepped in to replace the host. However, instead of what was actually happening on the programme, fans seemed more interested in the presenter’s new look.

Christine, 41, is standing in for Lorraine Kelly, 60, for this week’s instalments of the ITV chat show as the host takes a break over the half-term period. The Loose Women favourite is known for sporting a straight hair do when she is on screen, however, she decided to spice things up this week and viewers couldn’t get enough of her transformation.

For the first time in 25 years, Christine presented on television with her natural, curly hair to dress her green jumper and wide-leg trouser look yesterday. And she kept her wavy look for today’s show, which she teams with a vibrant blue and green midi dress. Joined by fashionista Mark Heyes, 43, yesterday, the host was stunned when her colleague said: “I hear the big chat will be your fabulous hair today. “I’m obsessed with it,’ he declared, as the presenter explained: “You know this is my natural – because I’m naturally really curly – this is my natural hair. “It has not seen the light of day for 25 years and this morning, it’s had an outing,” she told viewers, who quickly took to social media as they were sent into meltdown.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: “Christine looked so beautiful with her curly hair today! She always looks stunning but i fell in love with her natural hair today [sic].” Another added: “@lorraine Please can you tell Christine Lampard that her natural hair is stunning. Leave it like that more often [sic].” Whilst a third commented: “Morning Christine I just have to say that I’m loving your hair and your the image of Minnie Driver in circle of friend’s. have a great day pet [sic].” “Gorgeous hair. You look amazing. Loved your outfit on #Lorraine today , particularly the green jumper,” a fourth opined.

The Loose Women panellist took to Instagram after today’s show and commend on embracing her natural locks for the day. In view of her 487,000 followers, she posted a collage of images of her sporting the hair do and a short video of her showing off her new look backstage. Accompanying the pictures, Christine wrote: “So, I embraced my natural curl today. This hasn’t seen the light of day for many MANY years. “Straighteners changed my life as a teenager but here I am revealing the real me #naturalcurls #curlyhair @cilerpeksah_hairstylist @lorraine.”

On yesterday’s show, Christine sported her regular blow-dried locks, accompanied by a polka dot jumpsuit. Again, this caught the attention of fans who commented on the chic look when she shared her fashion choice on Instagram. One wrote in response: “You look beautiful as always x.” Her appearance regularly catches the eye of viewers and Christine has spoken out about her style in an interview with ITV.

The presenter said: “I like relatively simple cut clothes. I go for classic rather than flashing anything too much. “I feel more comfortable to have my legs covered and parts of arms covered. “I dress on how I feel.” For the rest of the week, Christine will fill in for Lorraine before the host returns to her role on Monday.

Gorgeous hair