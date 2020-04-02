City council continues essential services

The City of Melbourne will continue essential services as businesses shutter and pedestrian traffic drops by half amid the spread of the coronavirus.

The council has set up a virus task force to hand out advice and implement directives from the state government and national cabinet.

Animal management, waste and recycling, and homelessness, older people and children services will still be delivered during Victoria’s shutdown.

“Melbourne must remain a caring city that lends a helping hand during tough times,” Lord Mayor Sally Capp said.

“We know that this is a stressful time, so ensuring we continue to deliver for the community and look after those most at risk has never been more important.”

Three childcare centres will also remain open despite the school closures following the state government’s advice.

Other venues such as libraries, recreation centres and neighbourhood centres are closed until further notice.