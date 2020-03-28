Classic matches and sporting highlights join live…

Sport has mostly ground to a halt during the coronavirus pandemic, but there has been a limited amount of live action shown on TV today, while other channels have taken to broadcasting classic moments.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what the likes of the BBC, ITV, Sky Sports, BT Sport and Eurosport have put on.

The BBC, in place of the FA Cup quarter-finals, had Guy Mowbray taking a look at previous memorable matches from the round which would have taken place at the weekend.

Thanks for all the kind messages re FA Cup Rewind. Next one is today – scheduled for BBC One at 3.10pm but obviously subject to change. Hopefully get some more done at some point 🙏 pic.twitter.com/YutWttwBG8 — Guy Mowbray (@Guymowbray) March 22, 2020

Sunday’s show kicked off with a look back at Everton v Ipswich in 1985, before showing highlights from Derby v Sheffield Wednesday in 1993 and Manchester United v Portsmouth in 2008.

ITV was mostly bare in terms of sports but did offer World Rally Championship highlights on ITV4 at 7.15am.

That was generally all for the free-to-air channels, although Racing Live was able to broadcast from Downpatrick in Ireland, Sha Tin in Hong Kong, Greyville in South Africa and Santa Anita in the United States.

✅ Unbeaten in the point-to-point sphere

✅ Winning Rules debut On The Sod captures the Hunters Chase at @DownpatrickRace for owner-trainer David Christie & jockey Rob James fresh from his success aboard Milan Native in the Kim Muir! Results ➡ https://t.co/glajGV55GR pic.twitter.com/x8sWzthJ5H — Racing TV (@RacingTV) March 22, 2020

Early risers would have been able to catch live action on BT Sport, who started off the day with an Australian Football League (AFL) – Aussie rules – match as North Melbourne beat St Kilda in front of an empty Marvel Stadium.

With the Aussie rules season set to be postponed after the first round, as the sporting calendar continues to shrink, BT Sport viewers would also have been able to watch Hawthorn beat Brisbane and West Coast securing victory over Melbourne.

BT Sport 3, meanwhile, were showing highlights of classic domestic and Champions League football matches, either side of repeats of Premiership rugby union games.

Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football also took to showing short highlight segments amid their usual programming which included Sunday Supplement.

Sky Sports Gold decided to broadcast the final day of the 2019 Open Championship from Royal Portrush, lasting almost 11 hours, while the dedicated F1 channel were broadcasting replays of last year’s Bahrain Grand Prix – the race that was supposed to be taking place today in the 2020 season – followed by the Monaco Grand Prix.

On Sky Sports cricket, England Twenty20 fans were treated to full replays of two recent England matches, against New Zealand and South Africa.

Sky Sports Racing was able to show live sport from the United States, with racing taking place at Tampa Bay Downs, Gulfstream, Laurel Park, Golden Gate and Santa Anita.