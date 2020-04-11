Clock ticks for Horn amid boxing shutdown

Jeff Horn accepts the coronavirus pandemic may cut back the final stage of his career but he has no doubt Australian boxing’s future on the world stage is bright.

Former WBO welterweight world champion Horn was listed to fight unbeaten world-ranked junior middleweight Tim Tsyzu in Townsville on April 22, before that keenly-awaited bout became another sporting casualty of the virus health crisis.

The promoters hope to reschedule the fight for later in the year, though neither boxer is keen on a mooted option of doing it behind closed doors to make it happen sooner.

Aged 32 to Tszyu’s 25, Horn is understandably keen to resume fighting as soon as possible.

“I always said I would kind of be finishing up at around the age of 35,” Horn told AAP.

“So if this kind of keeps going on and on and I’m not able to fight, this is going to reduce the amount of fights I’m going to be having before I retire.”

Horn has been encouraged by the emergence of several other world-level Australian fighters, with the likes of the Moloney twins, Andrew and Jason, spearheading a new wave.

Super lightweight Liam Paro, cruiserweight Jai Opetaia, super bantamweight Brock Jarvis and super featherweight Liam Wilson are among those making a mark.

“They are all super-talented guys definitely looking like they’ve got the talent to become world champions one day,” Horn said.

“They have just got to take a little bit of caution with what fights they take.

“But I truly believe the guys that we’ve got coming through now in the next wave are very promising for Australian boxing and I think we have some guys that can definitely match it with the best in the world.”

Tszyu and some people on social media have derided Horn’s ability, but that has only served to motivate the affable Queenslander

“I actually don’t mind people being like that towards me,” Horn said.

“Obviously I’ve got people that support me as well, a lot that do.

“But those few people here and there, the handful of people that do say bad things about me and that I’m useless, they kind of motivate me as well to go ‘OK I’ll prove you wrong and I will win this one as well.'”