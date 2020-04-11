Cloud9, Gen.G, FPX advance at Flashpoint

Cloud9, Gen.G and FunPlus Phoenix each won on Saturday to stay alive in the lower bracket of Phase 2 at the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Flashpoint 1 tournament.

Each of the three teams advanced to their group grand finals on Sunday, the final day of Phase 2.

The 12-team, $1 million event began March 13 at FACEIT Studio in Los Angeles, but with the state of California’s stay-at-home order, action subsequently was moved online.

Flashpoint 1 features two group phases, with teams amassing points in both in an attempt to qualify for the eight-team, double-elimination playoff bracket. The first two phases, which are also double elimination, have teams split into three groups of four, with all matches best-of-three.

Cloud9 and FPX each avenged last week’s losses in order to advance on Saturday.

Cloud9 fell 2-1 to Envy in their Group A opening match but turned the tables in the rematch. They opened with a 16-8 win on Train, dropped the second map 16-13 on Inferno and then closed out the victory 16-12 on Dust II.

Likewise, FPX lost their Group C first-round match 2-1 against c0ntact Gaming before flipping the score on Saturday. FPX took Dust II 16-7, was torched 16-3 on Inferno and then bounced back with a 16-11 win on Nuke.

In Group B, Gen.G edged Dignitas with a tightly-contested sweep, taking Dust II 16-13 and storming back from a 10-5 deficit to win Inferno 16-11.

That victory set up a rematch between Gen.G and MIBR in Sunday’s Group B final. The other finals will pit Cloud9 against HAVU Gaming (Group A) and FPX against MAD Lions (Group C).

All six teams have already clinched spots in the playoffs, which are scheduled for April 9-19. The champion will claim $500,000, while the runner-up will receive $250,000.

Flashpoint 1 standings, including total points for Phase 1 plus minimum point total for Phase 2:

T1. MIBR, 125 points

T1. MAD Lions, 125 points

T1. Cloud9, 125 points

4. HAVU Gaming, 100 points

5. Gen.G Esports, 80 points

6. FunPlus Phoenix, 65 points

T7. Chaos Esports Club, 65 points

T7. Orgless, 65 points

T9. c0ntact Gaming, 60 points

T9. Dignitas, 60 points

T11. Team Envy, 45 points

12. Copenhagen Flames, 30 points

–Field Level Media