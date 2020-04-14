Cloud9 sweeps 100 Thieves in North America springtime playoffs

Cloud9 rolled to a 3-0 success over 100 Thieves on Sunday to advance to the 2nd round of the winners’ bracket in the League of Legends North America League Championship Series springtime playoffs.

Top-seeded Cloud9 face second-seeded Evil Geniuses on Saturday.

Yasin “Nisqy” Dincer was the MVP as Cloud9 brushed up the third-seeded 100 Thieves, who go down right into the losers’ bracket.

There are no suits on Monday. Fourth-seeded FlyQuest will certainly meet the sixth-seeded Golden Guardians on Tuesday, while fifth-seeded Team SoloMid fights 100 Thieves on Wednesday.

The tournament is being played online instead than in-person because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The grand final is arranged for April 19. The winner gets approved for the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will certainly include the top groups from every League of Legends region around the world.

