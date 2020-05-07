Coach owner Tapestry reports near 20% fall in quarterly…

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

By Denis Bedoya on May 7, 2020

April 30 – Tapestry Inc reported a 19.4% fall in quarterly net sales and scrapped its full-year forecast on Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic forced store closures and hurt demand for the company’s Coach and Kate Spade handbags.

Net sales fell to $1.07 billion in the third quarter ended March 28, from $1.33 billion a year earlier.

The company reported a net loss of $677.1 million, or $2.45 per share, compared to a profit of $117.4 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Denis Bedoya

