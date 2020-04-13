Coachella 2020 Update: What We Know About Event After Coronavirus Delay

Coachella 2020 was set to begin on Friday, but the spread of COVID-19 forced the well-known music festival to postpone their dates. The thousands who had initially planned to head to Indio, California this weekend will now have to make the trip later on this year. Here’s what we know about the postponement at this time:

What are the new Coachella 2020 dates? As stated on Coachella’s website, the two weekends have now been rescheduled to Oct. 9-11 and 16-18. Originally, the event had been slated for April 10-12 and 17-19, but the outbreak of the novel coronavirus forced organizer Goldenvoice to reevaluate their plans.

On March 10, the official Coachella Twitter account shared a statement from Goldenvoice elaborating on the decision that had been made.

“At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns,” it read, adding that they came to the conclusion due to the fact that they “take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously.” Their full statement can be seen below.

Are my tickets still good? As noted in the above tweet, tickets will be honored at the rescheduled events. However, those who are instead interested in a refund can also take the necessary steps to obtain one.

Is the lineup the same? Initially, the lineup featured headliners Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean, but at this time it remains unclear whether or not they will return for the new dates. According to KCRW, “Coachella and artist reps will have to navigate touring schedules, contracts, radius clauses and competition from other major festivals in the area, such as the inaugural Primavera Sound Los Angeles in September, and Desert Daze and Camp Flog Gnaw in October.”

The previous lineup can be seen below:

What can I watch while social distancing? Those who were hoping to be able to watch some live music this month can still do so from the comfort and safety of their home. Beginning on April 10, YouTube will bring “the desert to you for a look back on 20 years of moments, artists and performances that defined Coachella” thanks to a new documentary called “Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert.”

A sneak peek of the new YouTube Originals documentary can be seen below.