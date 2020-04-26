Coast Guard warns the public to be careful of rising tide while walking along the coast

THE IRISH COAST Guard has warned the public to be careful while walking along coastal areas following a number of callouts this week.

The Howth Coast Guard station in Dublin responded to three callouts this week relating to concerns that coastal walkers would be trapped by rising tides along the east coast.

It is a warning that has been issued previously but which has been repeated this week as more people are out and about for walks due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

The three callouts happened in Dollymount, Clontarf and Sutton.

“These were all concerns for members of the public out walking who had the potential to get trapped by a rising tide. Walkers can easily end up on Sandbanks which can quickly become surrounded by a rising tide with strong currents trapping them on it,” Fergus Cooney of Howth Coast Guard station said.

“We would encourage those out walking to stay to the usual beach paths and be conscious of tide times if walking towards the water at low tide. We would also strongly encourage the public to contact the Coast Guard immediately on 999 or 112 if they see someone who may get into difficulties on the coast.”

The Government, along with the chief medical officer, said there was evidence that more people are moving around over the past days than in previous weeks despite current Covid-19 restrictions in place until 5 May.

Dr Tony Holohan warned against complacency over the coming days, particularly with good weather forecast for the weekend, and highlighted the prospect of extending existing measures without any form of relaxation if the measures are ignored.