Cobbler recipe: How to make plum and apple cobbler

COBBLER can be a savoury or sweet dish that resembles a pie. Here’s how to make plum and apple cobbler.
A cobbler is the perfect Sunday dessert. Comforting, delicious, and easy to make, what’s not to love? This recipe serves between eight and 10 people, so will take you a while to get through! Express.co.uk talks you through BBC Good Food’s ultimate plum and apple cobbler recipe.
Ingredients
For the fruit
• 100g butter , cubed
• 100g golden caster sugar
• 2 vanilla pods , seeds scraped out
• 700g firm plums , stoned and roughly chopped
• 300g Braeburn apples , peeled, cored and chopped
• 1 tsp cinnamon
For the cobbler dough
• 1 egg
• 100ml milk
• 140g cold butter , cut into cubes
• 280g plain flour
• 140g golden caster sugar
• ½ tsp cinnamon
• 1 tbsp baking powder
• 2 tbsp demerara sugar
• clotted cream , to serve
Method
Step one
Start with all of the ingredients for the fruit.
Put them all in a saucepan together on a low heat.
Stir until the butter has melted and the sugar has dissolved.
Then leave to simmer until you have a chunky fruit compote, then set aside.
Step two
Heat oven to 190C/170C fan/gas 6.
Whisk the egg into the milk and set aside.
Rub the butter and the flour together until it has the texture of chunky breadcrumbs, then stir in the caster sugar, cinnamon, baking powder and a large pinch of salt.
Pour in the milk mixture and bring together to form a thick, batter-like texture.
Step three
Tip the compote into a baking dish and top with large spoonfuls of the cobbler mix.
Make sure there are a few gaps for the fruit to bubble through.
Sprinkle everything with the demerara sugar.
Bake for 35 to 40 mins or until the topping is golden and just cooked through.
Remove from the oven and leave to rest for five minutes before serving straight from the dish with generous spoonfuls of clotted cream.