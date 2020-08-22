Cobbler recipe: How to make plum and apple cobbler

A cobbler is the perfect Sunday dessert. Comforting, delicious, and easy to make, what’s not to love? This recipe serves between eight and 10 people, so will take you a while to get through! Express.co.uk talks you through BBC Good Food’s ultimate plum and apple cobbler recipe.

• 100g butter , cubed • 100g golden caster sugar • 2 vanilla pods , seeds scraped out • 700g firm plums , stoned and roughly chopped • 300g Braeburn apples , peeled, cored and chopped • 1 tsp cinnamon

For the fruit

• 1 egg • 100ml milk • 140g cold butter , cut into cubes • 280g plain flour • 140g golden caster sugar • ½ tsp cinnamon • 1 tbsp baking powder • 2 tbsp demerara sugar • clotted cream , to serve

Method

Step one

Start with all of the ingredients for the fruit.

Put them all in a saucepan together on a low heat.

Stir until the butter has melted and the sugar has dissolved.

Then leave to simmer until you have a chunky fruit compote, then set aside.