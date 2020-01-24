Coco Gauff backed to cause problems for Naomi Osaka in Australian Open showdown

Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka play each other for the second time after an emotional first meeting in September.

Coco Gauff is ready to ’cause problems’ for Naomi Osaka when they face off in the third round of the Australian Open. That is according to her coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

Back in September, Gauff and Osaka met in an eagerly anticipated match at the US Open. But the occasion got the better of Gauff as she struggled to produce the level she’d shown in previous rounds and Osaka was a comfortable winner. At the end of the match, a tearful Gauff was consoled by Osaka in a wonderful act of sportsmanship. And four months on, Mouratoglou believes his protege will have learned from that experience and will be better second time around.

He told Eurosport: ”Well I think the match at the US Open was very special, it was a very big match in the US with Coco who played Naomi who won the year before – in the biggest stadium in the world. “Emotionally Coco could not handle the match very well and ended up being very nervous and very defensive. “On the other side, Naomi played an incredible level – the match was really unbalanced and I think it will be very different this time. “First of all, Coco is a better player – she is still 15 but she is still improving incredibly fast, I think she is serving better, I think she is even more consistent on both sides and trusts her backhand cross even more.

“Secondly, she has even more experience. I know it’s strange to say that for someone who is only 15, but she’s done a lot already – she’s played at a lot of the big stadiums, won twice against her idol Venus Williams, so it feels like she is going to be more excited than stressed about the match and that is the key. “You are going to have stress anyway in a match like that, if it’s a positive stress, you can play a great match and play better than usual – if it’s too much, a negative stress, then it will be the same as the US Open. “I think this time it will be different and I think she’ll be able to play and express her tennis, be more aggressive and then cause more problems for Naomi.” However, ESPN broadcaster Pam Shriver feels Gauff will need Osaka to have an off day to have chance.