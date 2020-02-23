Coco Gauff gets tweener approval from Nick Kyrgios after message to him and Roger Federer

Coco Gauff was looking for some feedback on her tweener technique from two of the best in Nick Kyrgios and Roger Federer.

Coco Gauff showed off her skills by posting footage of a perfectly executed tweener in practise. The American has been a breath of fresh air to the sport after her breakthrough last year at Wimbledon.

And she impressed her followers on social media by posting a video clip of herself hitting a tweener. The footage shows Gauff chase down a ball tossed over her head and hit it cleanly through the legs to her visible delight. It is not known how many attempts it took for Gauff to hit the shot but perhaps she got it right at the first time of asking. The teenager, who will turn 16 in March, tweeted: “Working on my tweener game, how’s it looking?”

And she tagged both Roger Federer and Nick Kyrgios in the post and Kyrgios replied saying: “Goooodddd.” Kyrgios is no stranger to hitting tweeners during his matches. The talented Aussie produced the shot at the Australian Open last month and even took a dig at rival Alexander Zverev after he messed up his attempt. Earlier in the week, Gauff was in action in Delray Beach playing NCAA singles champion Estela Perez-Somarriba in front of a crowd of 5,544.

Gauff won the exhibition 6-3 6-3, and said: “I was actually a little bit nervous today because of the crowd. “You don’t want to let your home town down. I’ve played a couple exhibitions but this one definitely felt a lot different from my previous ones. “It was something I was happy to do. “It feels great to play in front of my family and friends who haven’t got to see me play live (professionally).